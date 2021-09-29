Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to star in ‘Macbeth’ on Broadway

Daniel Craig is moving from James Bond to Shakespeare.

The 53-year-old actor, who has said his stint as Bond will end with the October 8 release of “No Time to Die,” plans to return to Broadway next spring to star in the title role in “Macbeth.”

Noted for his film career, especially as Rakish Jasoos, Craig is also an accomplished stage actor.

He has starred in two previous Broadway plays, the production of “A Steady Rain” in 2009 and the revival of “Betrayal” in 2013. And he played the villainous Iago in the 2016 Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare’s “Othello” at the New York Theater Workshop, opposite David Oyelowo in the title role. (“Gritty genius,” wrote New York Times critic Ben Brantley of Craig’s performance.)