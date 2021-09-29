Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to star in ‘Macbeth’ on Broadway
Daniel Craig is moving from James Bond to Shakespeare.
The 53-year-old actor, who has said his stint as Bond will end with the October 8 release of “No Time to Die,” plans to return to Broadway next spring to star in the title role in “Macbeth.”
Noted for his film career, especially as Rakish Jasoos, Craig is also an accomplished stage actor.
He has starred in two previous Broadway plays, the production of “A Steady Rain” in 2009 and the revival of “Betrayal” in 2013. And he played the villainous Iago in the 2016 Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare’s “Othello” at the New York Theater Workshop, opposite David Oyelowo in the title role. (“Gritty genius,” wrote New York Times critic Ben Brantley of Craig’s performance.)
Ruth Negga will play his wife Lady Macbeth in the “Macbeth” production. Negga, best known for the TV show “Preacher” and the movie “Loving,” starred in an off-Broadway production of “Hamlet” (yes, a woman played Hamlet) in St. Petersburg last year; Negga played Ophelia before. was) in the title role. Ann’s warehouse.
The lead producer for the Broadway production will be Barbara Broccoli, who has a long association with Craig: he and his brother produce the Bond films, and he also co-produced “A Steady Rain” and the non-profit “Othello”. Production supported.
Broccoli said she had been talking with Craig about Macbeth for several years, ever since he expressed interest in playing the role.
“I’m thrilled that it’s coming after Bond, because obviously, after 16 years of working with this guy, it’s really hard to think about the end of it all,” she said. “And so it’s really heartening to me that we’re going to be working on something else very soon after the conclusion of their James Bond cycle.”
Broccoli said she and Craig also thought it was important to stage the play this season, as Broadway seeks to recover after a long shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been a terrible 18 months for everyone, and live theater has suffered a lot,” she said. “He really wants to come back and be on stage and encourage people to come back on Broadway — it’s important to all of us from a cultural perspective and from a social point of view.”
“Macbeth” is scheduled to run for 15 weeks, with previews beginning March 29 and opening April 28 at Broadway’s Lyceum Theater. The production is to be directed by Sam Gould, who also directed off-Broadway “Othello” in which Craig appeared, and who directed the 2019 Broadway revival of “King Lear”. The production will feature original music by Glyn Lee.
According to the Internet Broadway Database, there have been 47 Broadway productions of “Macbeth” in the past; The most recent was in 2013, starring Ethan Hawke and Anne-Marie Duff.
Broccoli is also the lead producer of “Sing Street”, a musical that was scheduled to begin performing on Broadway in March 2020, but never did due to the pandemic. She said she still plans to bring the show to Broadway, but wasn’t ready to say when. “We love the show,” she said, “and we’re trying to figure out the best way to bring it back.”
