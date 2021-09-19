Daniel Craig has no time to die for James Bond: Daniel Craig cried out loud, ‘No time to die’ will be James Bond’s last film – watch the video Daniel Craig cries as he bids farewell on the set
Daniel Craig will be seen in the role of James Bond for the last time in the film No Time to Die. A video of him has surfaced recently in which he gets emotional on the set of the film.
