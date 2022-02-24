Net Worth

Daniel Dae Kim net worth and salary: Daniel Dae Kim is an American actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Daniel Dae Kim accumulated his net worth through his many roles in television series, films and his voice acting in video games and animated films. Kim was born in Bussan, South Korea in August 1968.

He moved to the United States with this family at the age of two and became a naturalized citizen. He was a theatre major and graduated from NYU’s Graduate Acting Program. He has appeared in episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, The Shield, Charmed, Seinfeld, ER, NYPD Blue, Angel, and 24. He has been in the movies Spider-Man 2, The Jackal, For Love of the Game, and Hulk. He played Jin-Soo Kwon on the series Lost from 2004 to 2010. He won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in 2006. In 2005 Kim was named of People Magazine’s sexiest men alive. In 2010 he joined the cast of Hawaii-Five-O on CBS. He signed a production deal with CBS Television Studios in 2014, becoming the first Asian American actor to do so. He established a production company called 3AD that is creating original content. Kim is involved in charity work and lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He gave a commencement address at the University of Hawaii in May 2014. In July 2017, Daniel Dae Kim announced he would be leaving Hawaii-Five-O after seven seasons.


