Daniel Jones gets comforting words from Pro Football Hall of Famer after Giants decline fifth-year option



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Daniel Jones has received some good advice from Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner about going into a proven year in his fourth season with the New York Giants.

After a disappointing season, the Giants turned down Jones’ fifth-year option where inconsistent play and injury overshadowed some of his achievements. Warner, who played for the Giants at the start of the Eli Manning era, told the New York Daily News that not getting a quarterback big money deal does not mean the franchise is behind him.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Everyone wants to get their big deal two years before the deal ends and the parties want to be committed to them for the next decade, but that doesn’t work that way,” Warner told the Daily News. “Daniel has to be realistic and say, ‘You know what? I haven’t played at that level yet.

“That doesn’t mean he can’t. The lack of weapons around him may be the reason why he still hasn’t. And it doesn’t mean the Giants don’t trust you. It doesn’t mean they don’t want you to be that franchise quarterback. But Being in that position means crazy. “

Warner said he thinks New York did the right thing by rejecting the fifth-year option because of the way Jones played. He added that it was part of the Front Office’s plan to keep key offensive weapons around him.

New head coach Brian Double said in a “Tiki and Tearney” podcast on WFAN Radio that he wanted to release Jones.

The NFL quarterback is starting to pray for about a dozen teams তারা they are performing

“This is the first three and a half weeks I’ve been around her [since the offseason program began]I am fascinated by her work ethic, her leadership when she is with the boys, “said Double.

“She does well in the chat. I want her to be on her own. I want her not to be afraid of the consequences and not to pull triggers and attacks and keep a positive mindset and keep growing and learning.”

Warner told the New York Daily News that the Giants will not be able to see what Jones has unless they follow the advice of Doubles.

“You can never be a great team or compete for the championship if you keep a dent in your quarterback if he doesn’t do what he needs to do to compete with the best in the league,” Warner said. “The approach you have to take with Daniel is, ‘Show us. We want you to be that guy. Now it’s time for you to work and be that guy.’ If you keep handcuffing him, you’ll just say he’s not that guy. “

Jones has played 38 games for the Giants since 2019 It has 8,398 passing yards, 45 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions. He had 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 2,428 passing yards in 11 games in 2021.

In 2021 New York was 4-13.