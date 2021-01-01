Daniel Medvedev led us to the open men’s singles final

New York

The men’s singles final of the US Open, played at Arthur Shey Stadium, was a big upset. World number one Novak Djokovic, considered one of the top contenders for the title, was defeated by Russia’s Daniel Medvedev in a straight set (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). After winning the match, which lasted 2.30 hours, Medvedev got tired and fell on the court. With this defeat, Novak Djokovic lost the record of winning all four Grand Slam titles in a single year.

Medvedev was leading from the start in the US Open men’s singles final, while Djokovic appeared to be under constant pressure. Novak Djokovic trailed Daniel Medvedev in every set of the match, which lasted about two and a half hours. When the match ended and Medvedev won, he collapsed on the court.

Djokovic, hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam title, did not feel in his rhythm, taking advantage of which Russian Daniel Medvedev won three sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-). 4). This is the first Grand Slam title of the 25-year-old Medvedev’s career, reaching the Grand Slam final for the third time.

Earlier this year, Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open where Novak Djokovic prevented him from winning the title. Now, in the last Grand Slam of the year, Daniel Medvedev stopped Novak Djokovic from making history by winning the US Open. Overall, it can be said that Medvedev settled his account with Djokovic.