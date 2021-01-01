Daniel Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic US Open Final: US Open record-holder Novak Djokovic sets the final with Daniel Medvedev; Daniel Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic US Open final; Novak Djokovic in the US Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia advanced to the final of the last Grand Slam of the year at the US Open, defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semi-finals. Djokovic reached the final after losing the first set to Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the semifinals. We tell you that Zverev is the same athlete who defeated Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics.

With that, Djokovic is just one step away from completing the calendar slam. If Djokovic wins the final, he will be the first man since Rod Laver in 19 in Rod to win four major titles in a single season, the 31st time he has reached a Grand Slam final with Roger Federer.



Djokovic will face second seed Daniel Medvedev. Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. If he wins the US Open, Djokovic will win the record 21st Grand Slam of his career.

If that happens, he will become the highest singles Grand Slam winner among men. He is currently the first joint with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to win 20-20 grand slams.

Tokyo tennis result: Zverev defeats Djokovic to win gold

Djokovic said, ‘I want to say thank you because the atmosphere here is great. These are the moments we live for. These are unique opportunities that we dream of every day. I will take my next match as if it is the last match of my career.

On the other hand, Zverev said, ‘It was a good match. There was a bit of disappointment from the start of the fifth set. In fact, it was a great match without it. I think we both left it there. The second break in the fifth set was so ridiculous that it sometimes happened. But he’s number one in the world for a reason, and he proved it.

