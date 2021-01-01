Daniel Medvedev’s confession about his wife in an open speech on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

The tennis world was rocked when Daniel Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic, considered a favorite in the US Open final. Russia’s Medvedev is everywhere after losing to the world’s number one tennis player. Now one of his victory speeches is also going quite viral, in which he is seen winning the hearts of the whole world with his wife with his witty and cool style.Medvedev, 25, confidently admitted that he had not taken any gifts for his wife on the occasion of his third marriage anniversary. In fact, on the last day, it was Medvedev’s third wedding anniversary. “I forgot to buy gifts during the competition, so when I reached the semifinals, I started thinking that if I lost, I would have to buy gifts as soon as possible.” .

The defeat left Djokovic’s dream of completing a calendar slam unfulfilled. Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this season, and if he had won the US Open, he would have become the first tennis player to complete a calendar slam since Rod Laver in 19 in. However, Medvedev did not allow Djokovic’s dream to come true and lost in the final to win the title.

With this victory, Medvedev Yevgeny became the third Russian tennis player to win a Grand Slam after Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Djokovic is on par with Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafael Nadal in 20 Grand Slams. He had a chance to win the US Open for a record 21st Grand Slam, which he lost with this defeat.