Daniel Radcliffe goes undercover as an alien dancer in new series Miracle Workers

Daniel Radcliffe watched the world away from his days at Hogwarts as he dressed as an exotic dancer for a scene in his show Miracle Workers: The Oregon Trail.

The 32-year-old actor, who plays Reverend Ezekiel Brown in the TBS drama, went undercover at the scene to save his love Prudence from her husband Todd.

Danielle wore a gold crop top for this scene, which highlighted her toned abs, while she also wore a blue face mask to hide her true identity.

It comes as Danielle slipped into leather ropes and sported makeup for a burgeoning-style performance at the Miracle Workers.

The movie star went shirtless to dance to a dance rendition of “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain” while intoxicated and donned leather hotpants and a winged neckpiece.

The Woman in Black star was seen astounding audiences during the third season of the show showcasing her singing skills while energetically thrusting and grooving on stage.

Show bosses Daniel Mirk and Robert Padnick told EW Daniels to be ‘not at all convinced’ to strip for the performance.

He said: ‘Daniel was excited as soon as we told him about the dance sequence. She developed the dance with a choreographer and practiced it extensively on her own time, and obviously her hard work paid off because the routine is amazing.

‘One of the fun things about working with Daniel is that the funniest scenes are always his favourites. He works incredibly hard to pull off the weirdest, funniest bits.”

“We knew we wanted Ezekiel to do a crazy vogue dance in the club remix of “She Will Be Coming Round the Mountain,” and the look evolved from there… a lot of attention was paid to the sequined hot pants in particular. , and I think you will agree that we have cashed in.’

Before: Danielle is seen in her cloak before the sizzling scene

The episode sees Reverend Brown on a road trip across America in the 1840s with Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) and his wife Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan).

When he is advised to rest, he decides to drink snake oil, which causes him to unleash his wild side.

This is not the first time the star has donned clothes for a role. In 2007 at the age of 17, she memorably starred in the play Equus which included a full-frontal nudity scene.

Daniels recently revealed that people are shocked that despite being a child actor, he turned out so well.

The star gained worldwide fame at the age of 11 in the Harry Potter film franchise – and played a titular character for ten years as part of the global phenomenon.

He told The Mirror: ‘I knew very early on that people have very low expectations of how I will be, which is great because hopefully you will always outshine them.

‘Once I was having dinner with a director of photography on a film and I told a strange story that happened to me in a kind of light, amusing way.

‘When I got to the end, DP looked at me and said, ‘How are you not messing around any more?’ It’s a reaction that happens and I don’t really have a satisfactory answer for people.’

Daniel thanks his parents for how he turned out. His father, Alan Radcliffe, is a literary agent and his mother, Marcia Gresham, a casting director, and reassures them throughout the filming of Harry Potter by making sure they are still having fun and reassuring them that they don’t have to do movies.

To which Daniel always replied: ‘I want to do this, I really don’t like school.’

In 2019, Daniel admitted that he turned to alcohol to cope with his global fame following the success of the Harry Potter franchise.

Making his appearance on Off Camera With Sam Jones on Wednesday, the actor revealed that he would drink as a ‘way to forget’ that he was being watched.

He explained: ‘I was really struggling especially in my teens when I was first going to the places where you would feel…, when you went to the pub.

‘Then, in my case, the quickest way is to forget about the fact that you were very drunk and then as you get very drunk, you become aware that, people are watching more Because now I’m getting too drunk, I should probably drink more so I ignore it more.’