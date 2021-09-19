Daniil Medvedev easily reaches US Open men’s final
When Daniil Medvedev made his first US Open final two years ago, he did it consistently to the soundtrack of Boo, leaning into the role of a villain, which he achieved during a controversial third-round match and ultimately his heroic defeat. Dodge the crowd before winning it with. Attempt against Rafael Nadal in the final.
This year, on her second trip to the finals, Medvedev raced quietly through the draw, winning with little drama or enthusiasm compared to Leyla Fernandez and Emma Radukanu, who electrified the women’s draw, and Novak Djokovic. In the second half of the men’s draw with the pursuit of the Grand Slam.
Second seed Medvedev beat 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliasim 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to take the lead on Friday afternoon.
Medvedev, 25, is awaiting the winner of the second semi-final between top seed Djokovic and fourth seed Alexander Zverev.
Medvedev has dropped only one set in the tournament against qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp in the quarter-finals. He spent only 11 hours and 51 minutes on the court en route to the final, playing in a best-of-five versus best-of-three format for the men, less than what Fernandez needed to reach his final.
Medvedev played his distinctive style against Auger-Aliasime, neutralizing his opponent’s power by hitting big serve and standing to return to the outside area of the court.
Auger-Aliasim, 21, found success in the middle of the second set, coming forward with increasing frequency to take advantage of Medvedev’s distal court position. After earning a break point with a 20-shot rally he ended up in the net, Auger-Aliasim broke in second on a Medvedev double fault to go 4-2 up.
“In the second set, I think everyone thought it was going to be a set-all,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “You never know where the match is going to go.”
Auger-Aliasime began to falter after extending their lead to 5-2 with four non-refundable serves. He earned two set points at 5-3, and came forward on second, but slipped and missed a forehand volley.
“He didn’t give me much opening,” Auger-Aliassime, who was playing in his first major semi-final, said at his press conference. “Against a player like that, you really don’t have room for mistakes, no room to lose your focus, which I did at the end of second. He took advantage of it and I didn’t get a second chance after that.
Medvedev broke two points later on a backhand miss by Auger-Aliasim.
“He missed a volley, I scored a good point and the match turned completely,” said Medvedev. “I am very happy. I don’t think I did my best today, but I am really happy to reach the final on Sunday.
When Auger-Aliasim served again at 5–5, he gave Medvedev a break in love with three unforced errors and one double fault. Medvedev later closed the set in game one with an ace. “That’s the moment where I could mentally break him,” said Medvedev. “And the same thing happened.”
The third set was a route, with Medvedev breaking in the third and fifth games, and Auger-Aliasime no longer charging the net as he once did. Medvedev ended the match with his own venture in front of the court, giving away an overhead that Auger-Aliassim could barely reach.
Medvedev finished with 37 winners with Auger-Aliasim’s 17. Medvedev especially dominated the shortest exchanges in the match, winning 63 percentage points that lasted four or fewer shots.
This is the first US Open in which no men’s or women’s singles semifinalist has been an American. No one advanced beyond the fourth round.
However, there have been American successes in other draws.
Robin Montgomery, 16, of Washington, DC, advanced to the girls’ singles final with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina’s Solana Sierra.
Americans Coco Gough, 17, and Katie McNally, 19, advanced to the women’s doubles final when one of their opponents, Louisa Stefani, retired with a knee injury during the first set tiebreaker. Indiana’s Rajeev Ram won the men’s doubles title with his British teammate Joe Salisbury defeating Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Although Rams, 37, is the older of Gauff and McNally combined, he said he sees no reason to set a finish line on his career.
“I feel like I never really put a timeline on this,” Ram said. “I enjoy it. I feel like I’m playing really well. Winning things like this makes me think like that.”
#Daniil #Medvedev #easily #reaches #Open #mens #final
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.