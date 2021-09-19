Daniil Medvedev easily reaches US Open men’s final

When Daniil Medvedev made his first US Open final two years ago, he did it consistently to the soundtrack of Boo, leaning into the role of a villain, which he achieved during a controversial third-round match and ultimately his heroic defeat. Dodge the crowd before winning it with. Attempt against Rafael Nadal in the final.

This year, on her second trip to the finals, Medvedev raced quietly through the draw, winning with little drama or enthusiasm compared to Leyla Fernandez and Emma Radukanu, who electrified the women’s draw, and Novak Djokovic. In the second half of the men’s draw with the pursuit of the Grand Slam.

Second seed Medvedev beat 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliasim 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to take the lead on Friday afternoon.

Medvedev, 25, is awaiting the winner of the second semi-final between top seed Djokovic and fourth seed Alexander Zverev.