Daniel Medvedev officially rose to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, topping Novak Djokovic as the 27th person since the computerized rankings began in 1973.

Russia’s 26-year-old Medvedev, who won last year’s US Open and was runner-up at this year’s Australian Open, has risen to No. 2.

Djokovic slipped after taking part in only one tournament in 2022 because he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he was not inoculated – and said he would not receive shots, even if he was able to play elsewhere, such as the French Open or Wimbledon.

Medvedev is the first player since Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to rise to No. 1 since Andy Roddick in February 2004.

Medvedev is also the first new No. 1 since Mar in November 2016 and the third Russian to lead the rankings after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

“It’s a huge honor to occupy this place. I’m sure everyone will understand that it comes with mixed emotions that this is happening this week.” Medvedev tweeted On Monday, Ukraine made an apparent reference to the invasion of his country. “Thanks to my wife, team, sponsors, friends and everyone who helped along the way. It’s been a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead.”

Djokovic’s most recent position at the top of the rankings began on February 3, 2020, and his total of 361 weeks is the most for anyone since the computerized ranking of the tour began in 1973.

In a Twitter message last week, he called Medvedev “very deserving.”

“It’s great for tennis, I think getting someone new to the World No. 1 again,” said Jerry Veselli after the win against Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday. “Tennis definitely needs a new No. 1. A new generation is coming. I think it’s great.”

6-foot-6 (1.98-m) Medvedev plays a variable, unusual brand of tennis, uses his long limbs to help get out of the opponent’s racket to potential winners, and shows a willingness to change his tactics during the match.

He has appeared in four finals of the major tournaments so far, losing to Nadal at the 2019 US Open and 2022 Australian Open – despite taking the first two sets – and losing to Djokovic at the 2021 Australian Open before defeating Djokovic at the 2021 US Open. To end Serbia’s bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a person in 52 years.

Medvedev’s 13 tour-level titles in his career include four Masters 1000 events and the 2020 season-ending ATP Finals.

Alexander Zaverev remained at No. 3 after being pulled out of the Mexico Open for a violent explosion at the behest of a chair umpire. 15-0 this season.

There was also movement in the top 10 of the WTA rankings, with 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krezsekova rising one place to career-high No. 2 behind No. 1 Ash Barty.

Arena Sabalenka dropped to No. 3, followed by new No. 4 Iga Suatek, the 2020 French Open champion, who moved up four places to equal her career best.

Anett Kontaveit rose from No. 7 to No. 5 in her personal best