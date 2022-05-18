Daniil Medvedev talks Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players: ‘It’s a tricky situation’

Daniil Medvedev talks Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian gamers: ‘It is a tricky state of affairs’



Daniel Medvedev is predicted to play at Wimbledon subsequent month after the All England Membership introduced their choice to ban Russian and Belarus. s The gamers of the event.

Medvedev, the world’s No. 2 ATP-ranked males’s tennis participant, returned to motion on the Geneva Open on Tuesday after spending six weeks in a hernia operation.

Talking to reporters forward of the Geneva Open, the 26-year-old Russian expressed hope that Wimbledon organizers would raise the ban.

“I do not know if this choice is 100%,” Medvedev mentioned through Sky Sports activities. “If I might play, I would be completely satisfied to play at Wimbledon. I like this event. If I can not play … nicely, I am going to attempt to play one other event and put together nicely for subsequent 12 months if I’ve the prospect. . “

Final month, Wimbledon organizers mentioned the choice to ban Russian and Belarusian gamers got here amid Russia’s “unprecedented army aggression” in opposition to Ukraine and its individuals.

The All England Membership had earlier mentioned in March that it was in talks with the British authorities over whether or not the ban can be lifted like different worldwide sports activities governing our bodies.

“I attempted to comply with what was taking place as a result of I had no choice to make. It was now Wimbledon itself, the ATP, in all probability the British authorities concerned,” Medvedev mentioned.

“It is a difficult state of affairs, and like each state of affairs in life, you ask 100 gamers, every going to provide a completely different opinion,” he added. “[If] You present 100 individuals a tennis ball, I am certain a few of them will say it isn’t inexperienced and never yellow. I feel it is yellow. If anybody tells me it is inexperienced, I will not argue with this individual. “

Daniel Medvedev is coming back from surgical procedure on the Geneva Open

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic spoke out in regards to the ban throughout the Serbian Open final month.

Djokovic advised Sky Sports activities about his youth, “I’ll at all times condemn warfare. I’ll by no means assist warfare as a result of I personally am a baby of warfare.” “I understand how a lot trauma it leaves. In Serbia, everyone knows what occurred in 1999. Within the Balkans, we’ve had many wars in latest historical past.”

“Nevertheless, I can’t assist the choice of Wimbledon. I feel it’s insanity. When politics interferes in sports activities, the end result shouldn’t be good.”

World No. 8 Andrei Rublev was one other male participant affected by the ban. Among the many injured feminine gamers is No. 4 Enviornment Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist final 12 months; Victoria Azarenka, a former No. 1 winner Australian Open Twice; And Anastasia Pavluchenkova, French Open Runner up final 12 months.

Medvedev mentioned he needed to advertise peace all over the world when he determined to invade Ukraine in February.

“We play in several international locations. I used to be in lots of international locations as a junior and as a skilled. It is not straightforward to listen to all this information. I am for peace,” he mentioned on the time, through Reuters.

The London event is ready to start in late June.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock contributed to this report