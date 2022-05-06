Daniil Medvedev to return from surgery at Geneva Open



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

US Open champion Daniel Medvedev will return from hernia surgery to play at the Geneva Open after receiving a wild card from the tournament organizers on Friday.

The second-ranked Russian will use the clay-court event from May 14-21 to prepare for the French Open. The tournament at Roland Garros will begin May 22.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

During his injury absence, Medvedev and other players from Russia and Belarus were banned from Wimbledon by grass-court Grand Slam organizers. The decision referred to the countries’ “unwarranted and unprecedented military aggression” in Ukraine.

Medvedev was ranked No. 1 in February and March, the first player to top the list in 18 years without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray.

Dominic Thiem and defending champion Caspar Rudd will also play in the tournament in Geneva.