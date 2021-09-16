Daniil Medvedev wins US Open, Novak Djokovic shorter than Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic said that he was going to play this match as if it was the last match of his career, that he was going to try every ounce of his heart and soul to do what he could have ever imagined. could.

It wasn’t enough.

With a stunning display of power and creativity, Daniil Medvedev defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the US Open on Sunday, defeating Djokovic’s bid to become the first man to win all in 52 years. terminated. Four Grand Slam tournaments in a calendar year. It was one last turn in a tournament that was overflowing with scintillating performances.

For at least one more year, Rod Laver will remain the lone member of the most exclusive club in modern men’s tennis, and the 2021 US Open will forever be predominantly of an 18-year-old British woman named Emma Radukanu, who went on to The 150th-ranked player went to Grand Slam champion in the most unexpected tennis story of them all.