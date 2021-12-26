Danish Kaneria Accused Virat Kohli For Not Doing Good With Ravichandran Ashwin Questioned Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Ability of Test Cricket

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has accused Virat Kohli. In a conversation with Jansatta.com, he said that there has been atrocities with Ravichandran Ashwin. At the same time, he has put question marks on Babar Azam’s Test career.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has accused Virat Kohli. In a conversation with Jansatta.com, he said that there has been atrocities with Ravichandran Ashwin. At the same time, he has put question marks on Babar Azam’s Test career.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has accused Ravichandran Ashwin of excesses. He has said that in the last 3-4 years, there has been atrocities with him, Virat Kohli did not give him a place in the team on many important occasions. Along with this, Kaneria has also put a question mark on the Test ability of the current Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Danish Kaneria has spoken openly about Ravichandran Ashwin in an exclusive conversation with Jansatta.com. Let us tell you that Kaneria had also recently made his T20 XI in which he made Ashwin the vice-captain of the team. He gave the reason for this and also talked about the comparison of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

On the question of making Ashwin the vice-captain, Danish Kaneria said, ‘I made Ashwin the vice-captain for two reasons. Babar is a young captain and I call Ashwin a magician. He has a lot of knowledge of cricket. He is a capable cricketer and that is the reason for making him the vice-captain. They can support a young captain.

bad thing happened to ashwin

He further said, ‘Virat Kohli did bad with Ashwin. He did not get a place in the team on many important occasions. Ashwin was not fed in the final of the Test Championship. He did not play against Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. The team had to face defeat. But now he is back and he has made a strong comeback.

Babar Azam has to prove himself in Tests now

Danish Kaneria also talked about the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. He said, ‘Comparison of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli is still too early. Bad times are yet to come for Babar Azam. Will have to see how they come out of that time. While he has his debut, Virat Kohli has proved himself in batting everywhere.

He said that, ‘Unless Babar Azam proves himself in Test cricket, not T20 or ODI, then this comparison is wrong. The day he proves himself in Test cricket, he will win the team with his performance, will play 100 Tests, that day he has to be compared with Virat Kohli.

Significantly, Danish Kaneria has played a lot of Test cricket for Pakistan. He also has 261 Test wickets to his name. He is also the highest Test wicket-taker for Pakistan. He was handed a lifetime ban by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) after being implicated in a 2009 county spot-fixing scandal.