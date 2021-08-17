Danish Kaneria backs Virat Kohli’s attack: Former England cricketer says you will always rule

Apart from cricket, there is a war of words between India and England on the field. There have been only two matches in the five-match series but the atmosphere is absolutely hot. Not only ball and bat but also a literal war is going on between the two teams.

Sometimes the argument between Virat Kohli and James Anderson was also very much in discussion. Former England cricketer Nick Crompton has called the Indian captain “the most dishonest” cricketer. Crompton’s tweet drew criticism. The English cricketer then deleted his tweet. Now, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has also criticized Crompton.

Kaneria said, “There is a former English cricketer who is disappointed with Virat Kohli’s aggression. Is it okay when you do this? Will you always rule? Whenever a big team is in front of you, you follow the same strategy that you have been trying against them for many years.

Kaneria said on his YouTube channel, ‘You started it all. When Jaspreet Bumrah came to bat at the crease. Jose Butler told him something and then all the other players said bad things.

Kaneria further said, ‘Kohli is just showing aggression as a captain and the spectators are also supporting him. Speaking of bad language, we have also played cricket and the game is not fun unless there is competition between the two teams. I don’t know if Kohli has been abusive or not. Kohli’s aggression was crucial in India’s Test victory.