Danny changed his name at the behist of Jaya Bachchan but used to back down from working with Amitabh know what was the reason

Actor Danny Denzongpa is known as one of the formidable villains in Bollywood but did you know that he is named by actress Jaya Bachchan.

Actor Danny Denzongpa is known as one of the strongest villains of Bollywood. Danny has appeared in Hindi films for five decades. He has worked in more than one film in his career. There was a time when he played the role of a villain in superhit films like ‘Dhund’, ‘The Burning Train’ and ‘Agneepath’ which was well received by the audience.

But do you know that the actor we know as Danny is named by actress Jaya Bachchan and the real name of the actor is Tshering Phintso Denzongpa. Let me tell you, while studying at FTII, he met Jaya on the first day of college. Then both of them were in the same batch. At the same time, when the actor introduced himself during the orientation program in college, many people there did not understand his name and they were repeatedly asking him to repeat the name.

There came a time when everyone started making fun of his name. At that time Jaya came to him and suggested the actor to keep his name simple and he named him Danny. This was told by the actor himself during an interview in 2012.

Danny and Jaya became good friends in their early days at FTII. On the other hand, Danny was always a bit shy about working with actor Amitabh Bachchan. It is known to all that Danny had refused to play the role of Gabbar Singh in the film ‘Sholay’ as he had already signed for Feroz Khan’s film ‘Dharmatma’. It has always come to the fore that he did not work with Big B out of fear that he might be seen with Bachchan in the same frame. But this thing changed in the year 1990, when both were seen together in Mukul Anand’s ‘Agneepath’.

Let us tell you, in the film ‘Agneepath’, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and Danny Denzongpa in the role of Kancha Cheena. At the same time, Danny gave an interview to Filmfare, in which he recalled the film and said, ‘When Mukul Anand told me about the role of Kancha Cheena with Amit ji in Agneepath, I knew that someone’s role in my character. Won’t even notice.

It is worth noting that ‘Agneepath’ was not a commercial success for Dharma Productions but even after all these years, the film is still remembered by all. At the same time, it was through this film that Amitabh Bachchan got his first National Film Award. Along with this, artists like Mithun Chakraborty, Rohini Hattangadi also got a lot of recognition in the film. After this, Danny appeared with Big B in the films ‘Hum’ and ‘Khuda Gawah’ directed by Mukul Anand.