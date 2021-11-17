Danny Denzongappa was suddenly out of ‘Sholay’, after many years Amitabh Bachchan gave the reason

Amitabh Bachchan told that in the first film, Danny was cast in place of Amjad Khan. But later he was suddenly thrown out.

The film ‘Sholay’ released in the year 1975 proved to be a milestone in the career of Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan were seen in the lead roles in the film. Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy. Amjad Khan, who played a negative role in the film, is still remembered for his acting, but earlier this role was to be played by Danny Denzongappa, not Amjad.

Amitabh Bachchan had told during an interview, ‘Me and Ramesh Sippy sahab went to Bangalore. This is where we decided that this is the best place to shoot it. Although Ramesh ji was looking for shooting for a long time. But when this decision was taken, once we and Ramesh ji were in Bangalore, he told that Danny might not be able to do this film because he is having some problem regarding dates.

Amitabh further said, ‘After this, when Amjad Khan sahib was cast, there was a lot of deliberation in that too. But after doing the film I came to know that Shatrughan Sinha’s name was discussed before me. However, the main reason behind him leaving the film is not yet known to me.

How did Amjad Khan get the role? The film’s writer Salim Khan had told, ‘Ramesh Sippy ji was looking for someone to play Gabbar in the film. I had suddenly met Amjad Khan in the morning. I saw him and even before that I had seen his acting many times. I asked him to come to Ramesh ji’s office the next day. After this Ramesh ji saw Amjad and said that okay this will be the Gabbar of my film.

Let me tell you, after making headlines from Sholay, Amjad Khan had a serious accident. After that he went into ‘coma’. After this, he tried to make a comeback many times, but that thing did not come. He died in 1992 after a prolonged illness.