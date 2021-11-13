Danny Fenster, U.S. Journalist in Myanmar, Gets 11 Years in Jail



Thomas Keane, editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar, said there was no basis for blaming Mr Fenster for the allegations.

“His legal team has clearly shown the court that he has resigned from Myanmar and has been working for Frontier since the middle of last year,” he said. “Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and disappointed by this decision,” he added. “We just want to release Danny as soon as possible so he can go to his family.”

Understanding the chaos in Myanmar 1 card out of 5 Elections were fought before the coup. In the November 8 election, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won 83 percent of the available seats in the body. The military, whose proxy party suffered a crushing defeat, refused to accept the results. Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi could face imprisonment. She was taken into custody by the junta and secretly prosecuted. If convicted of all 11 charges, including “inciting public unrest,” she could face up to 102 years in prison.

Amnesty International declared Mr. Fenster a prisoner of conscience and demanded his immediate and unconditional release.

“His freedom was brutally and unjustly taken away from him, just to work as a journalist and to exercise his right to freedom of speech,” the rights group said.

Mr. Fenster, a native of Detroit, worked for the news there and in Louisiana before moving to Myanmar in 2019. His brother, Brian Feinster, said the two, both grandsons of Holocaust survivors, had once volunteered in Chicago. Helping a refugee family in Myanmar may have affected his decision to stay.

Myanmar’s military, which had shared power with civilian governments for decades before the February 1 coup, has carried out violent actions, killing more than 1,250 people and detaining more than 7,000. At least 126 journalists, publishers or media officials have been arrested by the military and 47 are still in prison, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement condemning Mr Feinster’s harsh and harsh sentence.

“Myanmar has quickly returned to the environment of information control, censorship and propaganda under military rule in the past,” she said. “I urge the military authorities to immediately release all journalists detained in connection with their work.”