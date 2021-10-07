Darbhanga Airport Expansion: Why Nitish Government has taken a big decision regarding the expansion of Darbhanga Airport? 12 agendas have been passed.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In a major decision, the government approved land acquisition for the expansion of Darbhanga Airport. The government has approved the acquisition of a total of 78 acres of land for the construction of a new terminal building. Instructions have also been given to allocate Rs 336 crore for this. In addition, 12 agendas have been sealed in the Bihar cabinet meeting.An important meeting of Nitish’s cabinet was held at the Chief Secretariat in Patna on Monday. In which many decisions were sealed. Meanwhile, the state government took important decisions regarding farmers. This year, the government has released Rs 550 crore to compensate for crop losses caused by floods. Also, Rs 336 crore has been sanctioned for land acquisition for the expansion of Darbhanga Airport.

Also read: – ‘No one dares to remove me from RJD’, Tej Pratap gave several answers in one line

Rs 336 crore sanctioned for Darbhanga airport

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha tweeted in this regard and thanked the Chief Minister for the decision. “On behalf of the people of Mithila, I thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allocating Rs 336 crore to acquire 78 acres of land for the construction of a new terminal building at Darbhanga,” he tweeted. The airport has been cleared by the Bihar cabinet today.

READ Also Himanshi Gandhi News: youtuber suicide case Himanshi Gandhi: youtuber Himanshi Gandhi suicide case On the question of split in the grand alliance in Bihar Assembly by-election, Chief Minister Nitish laughed, then gave this answer

These 12 agendas were sealed at the Bihar Cabinet meeting

A grant of Rs 4.5 lakh on death due to global pandemic corona, of which Rs 4 lakh will be provided from state funds and Rs 50,000 from central heads.

550 crore for farmers

Amount provided from the contingency fund for flood damage. A total of 663776.28 hectares of crops have been damaged during the monsoon. 902.08 crore crop damage.

Bihar by-election: Nitish scoffs at news of Lalu’s arrival in Bihar by-election: ‘He keeps working even from jail’

Help for the promotion of pulses

4 lakh 51 thousand 494 farmers will benefit. Decision to focus on pulses and oilseeds production in agricultural roadmap. The target is to increase the cultivation of pulses from 11.13 per cent to 35.31 per cent. The target is to increase oilseed cultivation from 53.76 per cent to 73.83 per cent. 134815 hectares will then produce 1752595 quintals. After 45783 hectares 459400 quintals of oilseeds will be produced.

– Approval of maintenance policy for water supply schemes of Urban Development and Housing Department. 14.21 crore sanctioned for Integrated Horticulture Development Mission. Approval to withdraw Rs. 100 crore in advance for agricultural inputs subsidy.

Issue of Patna Airport: A new airport will be constructed at Bihta in Patna, Minister Sanjay Jha said – Land has been provided, responsibility for starting work lies with Center



– 810 crore sanctioned for smart prepaid meters.

– 111.14 crore sanctioned for strengthening of Amanour, Naubatpur and Jakkanpur grid substations