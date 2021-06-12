Darnella Frazier, who documented George Floyd’s murder, receives Pulitzer Prize citation

Darnella Frazier, who documented George Floyd’s homicide, receives Pulitzer Prize citation



Darnella Frazier — the teenager who used her smartphone to movie the video of George Floyd’s homicide in Could 2020 that sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, which culminated within the homicide conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin — will obtain a particular citation from the Pulitzer Board.

Frazier was given the citation for “courageously recording the homicide of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests towards police brutality around the globe, highlighting the essential function of residents in journalists’ quest for reality and justice,” the Pulitzer Board stated (PDF).

Frazier’s video, which was seen by thousands and thousands, ignited one of many greatest protest actions in American historical past and demonstrated how a smartphone with a digicam generally is a highly effective software to doc police brutality and racial injustices.

Frazier was 17 when she filmed the video and uploaded it to Fb. She additionally testified at Chauvin’s trial, a trial that ultimately resulted in a historic conviction: “the primary time in Minnesota historical past {that a} white police officer was convicted of killing a Black civilian on the job,” in accordance with the Star Tribune. (The Star Tribune was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on Friday for its protection of Floyd’s demise and what adopted.)

“Regardless that this was a traumatic life-changing expertise for me, I’m happy with myself,” Frazier stated in an announcement on the anniversary of Floyd’s demise. “If it weren’t for my video, the world wouldn’t have recognized the reality. I personal that. My video didn’t save George Floyd, nevertheless it put his assassin away and off the streets.”