Dart Zone Pro MK-3 Preview: Probably the Best Foam Blaster Nerf Never Made

Earlier this year, we introduced you to the world of Nerf blasters so powerful that they leave your childhood in the dust, designed by a community of makers who have now been recognized as the official authority to advance the state of the art. Nerf brand not required. But makers and hobbyists aren’t the only ones upping the foam-flinging game—there’s also Dart Zone, a toymaker whose 2020 Walmart-exclusive $50 Nexus Pro and $25 Aeon Pro brought range and never-before-seen levels of accuracy. Blasters you can just buy off the shelf.

For the past several days, I’ve been testing the brand new flagship blaster, the highly anticipated $130 Dart Zone Pro MK-3, which itself is the first fully automatic blaster designed for a sport-grade Nerf. , which is capable of firing up to 150 accurately. feet per second. And until I have to wait for the next local Nerf battle Really Tell you if it can compete (I have a significant doubt), it looks like this company Get Nerf community in a way I’ve never seen before.

While Hasbro is trying to sell us on a new rubber little ball to get any sort of range, the second such attempt at new ammo in recent memory, the Mk-3 standard longer and modified from-explosive grade performance. manages to deliver. Miniature darts that the community has been using for years. That 150-feet-per-second promise is on the money: Plug in eight regular AA batteries, and it’s almost as powerful (yet quieter!) than the LiPo-powered demolitioner I used to hit targets 80 feet away from a few years ago. Can, dart dart after dart, and explode up to 130 feet away when I angle the MK-3 up in the air.

But surprisingly, you don’t need To use AS at all. A single Phillips-head screw only keeps you from taking out the entire battery tray—which is where you’ll find an actual XT-60 connector for plugging your own LiPo battery. Swap in a two-cell (2S) 7.4V LiPo, and you’ll get nearly identical performance, while reducing the weight by about half a pound. Swap in a three-cell (3S) 11.1V LiPo, and your darts can instantly go as fast as 20 feet per second, plus I saw my full auto rate-of-fire jump from three-plus darts per second to four-plus darts per second. It spins particularly fast, which means you don’t need to hold the rev trigger before it explodes!

It’s by far the easiest method, and it’s completely different from the way Nerf brand owner Hasbro operates. Nerf has balked at modding for several years for safety reasons, and even seals its blasters with epoxy from time to time. And while Dart Zone creative director Brian Sturtevant told me his company isn’t perfect encouraging To you revise it — “if you put the wrong LiPo in it, you can blow up the blaster” — the company isn’t remotely concerned about the three-cell battery pack. The specially selected 36,000RPM motors and large-gauge wire are designed for 12 volts, and they are LiPo-tested and ready.

I’m a little less confident about the health of your darts when using it. For the Mk-3, the Dart Zone is using a serrated flywheel that appears to be slightly angled every dart I fire at the end. I’ve been taking out magazine after magazine in my backyard and a nearby park, and I’ve never seen so much foam dust in my barrel. Heck, I had a hard time measuring dart speed with one of my ballistic chronographs because little bits of foam were shooting through the end. Almost every dart I took out showed signs of wear, some are missing pieces of foam, and I’ve had five darts in full because this blaster popped off their tips. And that’s with AA, not an upgraded LiPo battery.

I don’t know if there’s a fault or if, say, my flywheels were misaligned at the factory, but the company says it’s never seen it and will send me another unit. I personally wouldn’t buy one until it was discovered. Modern Nerf battles typically use a shared pool of community darts (so there is no argument about who owns whom) and the community barks at those who bite them. Plus, each dart can easily cost 10 cents even if you buy in bulk.

I’m hoping this issue is a fluke, as this blaster plays well with practically every kind of dart on the market—and I’m including Nerf’s own pitifully misplaced Elite Darts. while it is Way Powerful enough to fire Elite darts in its semi-auto mode, which fly wildly at targets like they do in most high-power blasters, the Mk-3 loses enough velocity in full auto that the Elite can re-work. start doing. It’s a blaster where you can literally flip the switch and play Nerf’s bottom bet with friends who don’t have high-power kits.

The MK-3 feels like a well-designed blaster in other ways, too. Each switch and lever has a satisfying and confident pull, there’s comfy rubber on the four-position stock and pistol grip, and you’ll find two built-in foregrip positions and an underslung rail that can fold on its own. All still looking like a sci-fi toy instead of a gun, which I appreciate. It comes with two 15-round magazines for long and short darts, a short magazine adapter, and a removable red-dot sight that looks cool but sadly has no windage adjustment and my darts really Where do I go?

Dart Zone says it has upgraded its green “bamboo” darts to coincide with the release of this blaster, moving to a lighter green that’s easier to spot in the grass. They’re also adopting the narrower dart head that helped improve the range and accuracy of the Black Darts, which Dart Zone sells at Walmart with its Nexus Pro blaster. I don’t have enough of them to test properly, but so far I like the performance of Black Darts.

The Dart Zone Pro MK-3 should go on sale this Friday, October 1 at Target.com (not in retail stores), and Dart Zone estimates it should arrive on Amazon Canada a week later. The company also plans to sell a three-pack of the new 15-round magazines for about $30 on its website closer to Christmas.

After the Nexus Pro, Aeon Pro, Conquest Pro, MK-3, and other ways Dart Zone have decimated Hasbro like making a better Dart, I can’t wait to see what the company does next. And what, if anything, it might take for the official Nerf brand to respond.

Update, 12:45 p.m. ET: Want to see it in motion? You can get video impressions of the new blaster (and its interior footage) Feather out of dartshandjob foamblast, And lord draconical on Youtube. Two of them noticed a problem with some Talon-style magazines, but Foamblast found a possible solution.