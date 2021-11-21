Darwin’s three electric scooters launched in the budget, will give a range of up to 120 km on a single charge

Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) has launched three new models of electric scooters Darwin D-5, D-7 and D-14 in the battery powered two wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment.

With the increasing demand for electric vehicles in India, one after the other companies are launching electric vehicles.

Features like muscular design, keyless entry, regenerative braking, speed control gear, battery swapping, large LED display, high-quality suspension, USB mobile charger port, hazard switch have been given in these e-scooters.

range and price

Giving information during the launch, Darwin Platform Group of Companies said that these scooters have been designed according to the budget of the people. According to the ex-showroom, the starting price of these electric vehicles has been kept at Rs 68,000. 68,000 for the D-5 variant, Rs 73000 for the D7 and Rs 77,000 for the D14. The company claims that these electric scooters give a range of 70 to 120 km on a single charge.

‘Based on Japanese technology’

Dr Raja Roy Chowdhury, CEO, DPGC Group, said, “The global automotive industry is moving towards electric mobility. Electric vehicles have started gaining momentum in India. The purpose of Darwin EVAT is to make a special contribution to the environment. More products will be launched in the coming time.” The company said that we are starting a new journey with the launch of three models – D-5, D-7 and D-14 along with Make in India model for the world. These scooters are based on Japanese technology.

Environment friendly of Delhi-NCR

The company claims that these scooters have been made eco-friendly and sustainable for Delhi-NCR. The plant provides an integrated ecosystem for manufacturing and testing, vehicle assembly and vehicle end of line testing (EOL).