Daryl Somers sues former business manager Alex Mathey for defamation

Hey Hey It is Saturday star Daryl Somers has sued for defamation after his former business manager publicly criticised him.

Alex Mathey claimed the three-time Gold Logie winner, 69, handled him ‘appallingly’ and ‘cruelly’ all through their working relationship, experiences The Each day Telegraph.

Somers has since filed a lawsuit claiming damages over the ‘defamatory matter’.

Along with the defamation lawsuit, Somers is in search of a everlasting injunction in opposition to Mathey stopping him from ‘additional publishing or republishing’ materials in relation to their former partnership.

The case has now reached the doorways of the Supreme Courtroom as Mathey went public together with his claims relating to his alleged therapy by Somers.

It comes virtually a yr after The Herald Solar first reported a battle had emerged between Somers and Mathey, who was ‘chief government and group authorized counsel’ for the entertainer and his spouse, Julie da Costa, in addition to their manufacturing firm, Somers Group Australia.

In June final yr, court docket information revealed the extent of the bitterness between Mathey and Somers, describing how the connection devolved right into a ‘slightly nasty dispute’.

Mathey claimed Somers’ behaviour was ‘in contravention of specific legal guidelines in addition to in violation of usually accepted requirements and norms of acceptable and acceptable behaviour and conduct’.

‘Regardless of my finest efforts and intentions, the Somers [Daryl and his wife] have been unwilling and unable to even take heed to and acknowledge my issues,’ he alleged.

On the time, Somers denied all claims of poor therapy, saying they had been ‘false and with out basis’.

He additionally mentioned he and da Costa could be claiming damages.

Somers is finest recognized for internet hosting the comedy selection present Hey Hey it is Saturday from 1971 to 1999. He just lately fronted Seven’s revival of Dancing with the Stars.