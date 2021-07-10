Dashlane Password Manager 6.2126.0 APK for Android – Download



Dashlane Password Manager is an app. It is very useful and simple tool. To manage all your passwords using just one app. It fills all your passwords, payments, and personal details. Wherever you need them, across the web, on any device. It is the best app for android devices.

Features of Dashlane Password Manager:

The app automatically saves and fills your passwords and other personal information. This app lets you store all passwords for accessing your social networks, bank accounts, health insurance, and any other sites, regardless. Sync your Dashlane data to every device automatically. Even if your phone and computer run on different systems. Store an unlimited number of passwords and access them anywhere. Create secure passwords with Password Generator. With Dashlane Password Manager you’ll need to create a master password.

Once entered, will automatically give you access to all your profiles. So you don’t have to constantly type in passwords to gain access to the websites that require them. Autofill the right username and password on every app and website, every time. Log in to Dashlane Password Manager with a tap using your fingerprint. It also provides you with a secure digital wallet to store all your bank details and credit card information. Try another app as Enpass.

The app also provides extra security by sending alerts whenever a possible data breach is detected. Enjoy peace of mind with patented, best-in-class encryption methods. Securely export your data, any time you need or want. You can add the information from your discount cards and auto-generate passwords for them. Dashlane Password Manager is an essential tool to manage all your most important information. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about Dashlane Password Manager then you may visit the developer’s website for more information.