Dasu bus incident: India slams Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Qureshi over Dasu bus incident: India expresses displeasure over Pakistan’s allegations of attack on Chinese nationals

India has reacted sharply to Pakistan’s allegations of terrorist attacks on Chinese engineers. India has said that it is Pakistan’s instinct to become a safe haven for banned terrorists, thereby trying to divert the attention of the international community. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had last month accused India and Afghanistan of being behind a suicide attack on a bus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.A July 14 bombing killed a total of 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers. His bus plunged into a ravine after the blast, injuring two dozen people. China had expressed its displeasure over the incident. The case escalated so much that Imran Khan had to send Shah Mahmood Qureshi and ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid to Beijing to persuade China.

“Rocha has a hand in attacking Chinese engineers in Pakistan,” Qureshi said

India said – he is trying to discredit us

“India is at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism in collaboration with the international community,” said Bagchi, a spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. As far as terrorism is concerned, the world community knows Pakistan’s credibility. In such a scenario, he said, desperate attempts to spread lies and propaganda would not benefit Pakistan.

China does not believe in Pakistan’s sincerity, will investigate the terrorist attack on engineers

Qureshi alleges – Afghan land was used

In Islamabad, Qureshi accused Afghans of using land during the attack. He also claimed that the used vehicle was smuggled into Pakistan. He told the Pakistani investigation team that it was a blind case, but Pakistani agencies succeeded in finding him.

