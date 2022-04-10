Dasvi Full Movie Download Available on Tamilrockers and Telegram Channels

Dasvi 2022 is a much awaited movie which is in Hindi language. It is actually a social comedy film written by Ritesh Shah ji, while this film has been directed by new Tushar Jalota ji. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios and Bake My Cake Films. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Amitabh plays an uneducated politician with Gautam as an IPS officer. The film is to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have teamed up for Dasvi. The shooting of the film has started and the first look poster of the actors is out. The three actors also revealed the names of their characters in the film. Dasavi is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

In Dasvi Movie Download, the plot revolves around an uneducated and rustic politician who aims to pass his class 10th while in jail.

Sharing the poster, Abhishek Bachha wrote, “Meet Ganga Ram Choudhary in #DasviShoot Begins.” In the poster, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen looking at the camera while gently caressing his face with his thumb. In the background, a scale mentioning different subjects like English, Hindi, and Mathematics is shown. It looks like Abhishek will be playing the role of a criminal in the film.

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan entertained us on the digital platform with his stellar performances in Breathe Into the Shadow Season 2 and Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Looks like now the actor has made sure to surprise the audience with his performance and now we see AB Jr announcing a new film – Dasavi.

The pandemic era accelerated the trend of releasing films directly on digital platforms thus giving up the theatrical route. Many films chose this model because theaters were closed and there was a question mark over when theaters would reopen and whether audiences would come in large numbers to watch movies on the big screen. Although the cinema business is almost back on track, it is not uncommon to see some films being released directly on OTT today.

Dasvi Netflix Movie Trailer

Here you can watch Dasvi Full Movie's Trailer online.

Some popular films like Bachchan Pandey, KGF Chapter 2, Attack, RRR Pushpa, etc. have also become victims of this.

Yami Gautam will play the role of a cop in the film and her character’s name is Jyoti Deswal. Sharing his first look, he wrote, “Meet Jyoti Deswal as #DasviShoot begins.”

Available On Netflix and JioCinema Running Time 2:30 Hours Released Date 7 April 2022 Language Hindi Subtitle English Country India

Arun says, “This is a wonderful opportunity and I am grateful for it. It was unexpected that I would be sharing the screen with Abhishek sir. Yes, I can’t talk much about the character but yes, you will see a new me in the film. It’s very different from what I’ve done before.”

Talking about working with Abhishek, Arun says, “He is very professional when the shoot starts and we had a lot of fun in our spare time. He also praised me for some of the scenes I shot together, which was a big compliment to me. I have enjoyed working with him. He is a very entertaining person on the sets and he makes sure that all the actors are comfortable. So, it is never a stressful environment.”

Dasvi Movie Cast

Let us now know what is the complete cast of Dasvi Movie FilmyMeet.

Movie Dasvi Artists Abhishek Bachchan | Yami Gautam | Nimrat Kaur Director Tushar Jalota Movie Type Social | Drama | Comedy

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been cast in the social comedy titled Dasvi starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Lejel, and Shobhana Yadav, the film went on floors on Monday. The 45-year-old actor shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Choudhary on his Instagram.

The poster shows the Ludo star in a rugged look, standing against the backdrop of a scorecard with a salt and pepper beard. Bachchan wrote in the caption accompanying the picture, “Shooting for ‘Dasvi’ begins.”

Bollywood Hungama has learned that one film that is set to come straight online bypassing theatrical release is Dasvi. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. A source said, “The film will release on April 7. It is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. His last film, Mimi (2021), premiered on both Jio Cinema and Netflix. Similarly, Dasavi will also be released on both the streaming giants.”

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will direct Dasvi from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for Pink and Batla House. “From the makers of ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Angrezi Medium’ and ‘Bala’ comes a hilarious social comedy ‘Daasvi’ starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur,” read a note from the makers.

Abhishek also shared the first look of Yami Gautam. He wrote, ‘Meet Jyoti Deswal’. Actress Yami Gautam adopted the method for her role as a Haryanvi girl in the film. He also took lessons in the Haryanvi language and worked on the nuances of body language for the role. Yami told IANS, “This is the first time that I am playing the character of Haryanvi on screen. It’s a completely different challenge for me.”

Distributor Netflix and JioCinema Channel Partner Sony Max Music Partner Zee Music Running Time Not Available Release Date 7 April 2022 Language Hindi Country India FAQ. About Film Dasvi The release date time of Dasvi Movie is 7 April 202 2 , that too in Netflix and JioCinema . Who is the director of Dasvi Movie? Tushar Jalota is the director of Dasvi Movie . Can we watch Dasvi Movie with our family? Yes, if you want, we can watch Dasvi Movie sitting with our family.

