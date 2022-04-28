Data Safety feature came on Google Play Store, now you will know what information is getting public on app download

Users have got a new feature on Google Play Store, this feature told the users on downloading any app, what information is being collected by the said app. Let us tell you that before the Google Play Store, Apple had rolled out a similar feature on its Play Store, which was similar to Privacy Nutrition Lab.

Let us tell you that the data safety section feature of Google Play Store is only for Android users. For this, Google has asked all app developers to complete the data safety section by 20 July 2022. On the other hand, the apps for which if you do not see the data safety section yet, they will start appearing in the coming week.

Instructing app developers, Google said, ‘If there is any change in the function of the app, then it will also have to be updated in the data safety section, so that users are fully aware of the changes in the app.’

What is Google’s new Data Safety Section?

For what purpose are the developers taking their data?

Are developers sharing user data with third parties as well?

Whether encryption is used to send the security information of the app or not?

Can users ask to delete their personal data?

Do the apps on Google Play Store qualify Google’s security policy or not?

Has the developer kept the app’s security practices at the global standard or not?

What did Google say?

Google wrote in its blog post, ‘Actually users want to know for what purpose their data is being collected and whether developers are sharing user data with third parties? Apart from this, users also want to understand how app developers are securing user data after the app is downloaded. That’s why we have designed the data protection section so that developers can clearly state what data is being collected and for what purpose?’

Google had announced a number of effective changes to the privacy feature with Android 12. This new data safety section brought to Google Play Store is also a step towards further improving user data privacy. Android 12 users see an indicator on camera and mic usage from the app on the top of the smartphone, which tells whether the device is using the user’s camera and mic.