Date of Bihar 67th PT Exam: Date of BPSC Exam: Date of BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam has been announced, Details are here – Date of BPSC Exam has been released Date of BPSC 67th PT Exam Check Details

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Examination 2022: Temporary date of 67th Combined Competitive Examination has been announced.

BPSC

BPSC PT Exam: 6 lakh 2 thousand 221 applications have been received in this exam.

BPSC 67th PT Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the provisional date for the 67th Joint Competitive Examination (BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Date). The exam will now be held on April 30. This information was given by the Joint Secretary of the Commission and Controller of Examinations Amarendra Kumar. More than 6 lakh applications have been received so far for BPSC’s joint competitive examination. Never before have so many applications been received. This is the first time that such a large number of youth will be participating in this examination. The exam on January 23 was postponed due to the increase in the number of candidates and the positive corona of many officials and staff of the commission.

