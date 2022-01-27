Date of birth has to be updated in EPFO ​​account, know which documents will be required

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization has made it mandatory to link the Aadhar card with the Provident Fund account. If you do not link Aadhaar in PF account, then you will not be able to check your PF or passbook balance if needed. At the same time, the date of birth is different in the PF account and Aadhar card of many people. Because of which the Aadhaar card of many people is not linked with the PF account. If you have any such problem with you then there is no need to worry because we are here to tell you the solution.

How to update date of birth by EPFO ​​– Employees Provident Fund Organization has put out a tweet to update their date of birth in PF account. In which EPFO ​​has told that, which documents will be required to update the date of birth in PF account. Also, in which way you can update the date of birth.

, Aadhar card / e-Aadhaar card will have to be submitted if there is a gap of less than three years.

, If there is a difference of more than three years, these documents will have to be submitted along with Aadhar card / e-Aadhaar

1 – high school certificate

2- government birth certificate

3- Passport

4- State or Central Government service record

5- Driving License, ESIC Card,

6- Medical certificate issued by civil surgeon

At the same time, EPFO ​​has clarified that, to update the date of birth, one has to apply on the EPFO ​​website with the help of all these documents. After a few days, the date of birth will be updated in your PF account.

You can update yourself on exit date after leaving the job – EPFO has given the facility to the employees to update the exit date after leaving the job. Till now, when the old company did not update the exit date after leaving the job, then the PF of the new company was not deposited in your account. On the other hand, EPFO ​​has started the facility of updating the exit date on its own after receiving the complaint of not updating the exit date.

Follow these steps to update the exit date

, First of all you have to visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

, Then login by entering UAN, Password and Captcha code.

, Now on the newly opened page click on ‘Manage’ tab in the above section.

, After that select the option ‘Mark Exit’.

, After this the ‘Select Employment’ dropdown will open in front of you.

, In this, select the old PF account number, which is linked with the UAN.

, After this, the details related to that PAP account and job will appear on the screen.

, Now you have to enter the exit date and reason for leaving the job.

, After that select your option and click on Request OTP.

, OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with your Aadhar card.

, Submit the request by entering the received OTP in the specified space.

, After the completion of the process, the message of leaving the job in the PF account will appear on the screen.