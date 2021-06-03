dates, teams, where to watch?

dates, groups, where to watch?
PMCC 2021 Pakistan & Bangladesh Finals: Dates, Groups, and where to Watch: PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 for Pakistan and Bangladesh is one step away from crowning the champions. Semi-finals of PMCC 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh have concluded and the highest 16 groups from each areas qualify for the Grand Finals of the respective area.
PMCC 2021 Pakistan Finals: Certified Groups –
- Staff Qwerty
- Maximus FTW
- Portal Esports
- Staff Bablu
- The Slayers
- Stalwart Esports
- Staff Stox
- Free Fashion
- NFPxSKY Esports
- Staff Prime
- Arkadians
- Staff Quetta
- Misplaced Esports
- Staff TES
- Rzx7e Esports
- Renegades
These 16 groups will battle in three days lengthy Grand finals of PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan which is scheduled to begin tomorrow on 4th June 2021 and can finish on sixth June 2021. All 16 groups will battle for a lion’s share of the $30,000 USD prize pool.
PMCC 2021 Bangladesh Finals: Certified Groups –
- Venom Legends
- Staff IR
- KS Axe
- A1 Esports
- ABCXNBSQ
- Future Station
- Bip Esports
- TRZ Esports
- NRZ Esports
- Infernal Parasite GX
- Excentric Infinity
- Xbrothers ES
- 1952
- Phantomes
- Martyrs 1971
- Unhealthy Intention X
These 16 groups will battle in three days lengthy Grand finals of PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh which is scheduled to begin tomorrow on 4th June 2021 and can finish on sixth June 2021. All 16 groups will battle for a lion’s share of $30,000 USD prize pool.
Prizepool Distribution for PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh
- First Place: $10,000 USD
- Second Place: $5,000 USD
- Third Place: $3,200 USD
- Fourth Place: $1,700 USD
- Fifth Place: $1,700 USD
- Sixth Place: $1,200 USD
- Seventh Place: $1,200 USD
- Eighth Place: $1,000 USD
- Nineth Place: $1,000 USD
- Tenth to Sixteenth Place: $500 USD
- Most Valued Particular person (MVP) of the match: $500 USD
Where to watch the matches –
PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh will likely be reside on the respective YouTube channel.
