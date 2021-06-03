dates, teams, where to watch?

dates, groups, where to watch?



PMCC 2021 Pakistan & Bangladesh Finals: Dates, Groups, and where to Watch: PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 for Pakistan and Bangladesh is one step away from crowning the champions. Semi-finals of PMCC 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh have concluded and the highest 16 groups from each areas qualify for the Grand Finals of the respective area.

PMCC 2021 Pakistan Finals: Certified Groups –

Staff Qwerty

Maximus FTW

Portal Esports

Staff Bablu

The Slayers

Stalwart Esports

Staff Stox

Free Fashion

NFPxSKY Esports

Staff Prime

Arkadians

Staff Quetta

Misplaced Esports

Staff TES

Rzx7e Esports

Renegades

These 16 groups will battle in three days lengthy Grand finals of PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan which is scheduled to begin tomorrow on 4th June 2021 and can finish on sixth June 2021. All 16 groups will battle for a lion’s share of the $30,000 USD prize pool.

PMCC 2021 Bangladesh Finals: Certified Groups –

Venom Legends

Staff IR

KS Axe

A1 Esports

ABCXNBSQ

Future Station

Bip Esports

TRZ Esports

NRZ Esports

Infernal Parasite GX

Excentric Infinity

Xbrothers ES

1952

Phantomes

Martyrs 1971

Unhealthy Intention X

Prizepool Distribution for PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh

First Place: $10,000 USD

Second Place: $5,000 USD

Third Place: $3,200 USD

Fourth Place: $1,700 USD

Fifth Place: $1,700 USD

Sixth Place: $1,200 USD

Seventh Place: $1,200 USD

Eighth Place: $1,000 USD

Nineth Place: $1,000 USD

Tenth to Sixteenth Place: $500 USD

Most Valued Particular person (MVP) of the match: $500 USD

Where to watch the matches –

PUBG Cellular Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh will likely be reside on the respective YouTube channel.