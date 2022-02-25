Datesheet for CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Demonstration Exam has been issued, check here – CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Board Demonstration Exam Date has been issued, will start from this date

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 Practical Examinations will start from 2nd March. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the schedule for CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Practical or Internal Examination 2022 (CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022). The Board has issued notification of Demonstration Examination and Guidelines on their official website cbse.gov.in.According to the notification issued by CBSE, CBSE 10th, 12th practical examination, project or internal evaluation will start from Wednesday, March 2, 2022 and will last for 10 days. Practical examinations will be conducted in the schools of the students keeping in view the guidelines of Kovid-19. The board has told the schools that the test results can be uploaded at the same time. So do the Marks calculation properly before uploading. No opportunity will be given to improve it.

CBSE Term 2 Theory Examination will start from 26th April

Earlier, the CBSE had informed that the term 2 theory examinations of class 10th and 12th would be conducted from April 26, 2022. However, the Board (CBSE) has not yet issued a detailed datesheet (CBSE Term 2 Datesheet) for Term 2 exams. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

CBSE Practical Exam 2022 Important Guidelines

The CBSE has also given the necessary guidelines and precautionary measures along with the date of Term 2 practical examination. External examiners will be entrusted with the responsibility of supervision during the examination. In addition, schools have been instructed to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of students. Private school students, on the other hand, are not required to appear for the Term 2 practical examination. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Here is the direct link to the notification