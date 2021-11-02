Datsun Go will be available here for half the price on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If your budget is less but want to buy a good car then this company will give Datsun Go at less than half price with which the company is also giving other benefits.

In the car sector of the country, there is a long range of low budget cars with powerful mileage, one of which also comes in the name of Datsun GO.

This car is preferred for this price and mileage, if you buy it from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.2 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh.

If you do not have that much budget to buy this car, then here we are telling you the complete details of the offer to buy it at half price with loan facility.

But before knowing that detail, you should know the complete details of mileage, features and specification of this Datsun GO. Datsun GO car is a low budget hatchback with premium features which the company has launched with five variants.

This car is powered by a 1198 cc engine which is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like daytime running LED lights, EBD, dual airbags on the front seats, rear parking sensors, brake assist and electronic stability control have been provided in the car.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage In Low Budget, Read Full Details From Price To Features)

On mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.59 kmpl on manual transmission. After knowing the details of features and specification of Datsun GO, now you know this offer in which this car is being available at half price.

(Also Read – These Top 3 Sunroof Cars Come In The Mid Range With Premium Features, Know Price And Full Details Of Features)

Today’s offer on Datsun Go is given by second hand car selling and buying website CARS24 which has listed it on their site and has priced it at Rs 1,93,399.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is November 2014 and its ownership is first. This is a non-accident car which has covered 64,298 kms so far and its registration is registered with PB-11 RTO office in Punjab.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, for those who want to take this car on loan, the company is also offering to buy this car on zero down payment along with EMI plan.