Datsun is getting bumper discount on low budget cars with strong mileage, read full details

If you want to buy a car with more mileage in a less budget, then know here the complete details of bumper discounts available on these cheap cars of Datsun.

In view of the ongoing festive season in the country, all the car makers have started discounts and attractive offers on their cars.

In which Datsun’s name has been added after Honda, Maruti, Hyundai, which is offering discounts and attractive offers of up to 40 thousand rupees on all three cars of its company.

This discount offer is being given by the company on Redi Go, Go, and Go Plus. In which discounts like cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount have been added.

If you are also planning to buy a new car, then know here the complete details of the discounts available on these low budget cars.

Datsun Redi-Go: Datsun Redi Go is a popular car of its company, on which the company is giving discounts and benefits of up to 40 thousand rupees.

The car is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with exchange bonus, corporate discount and free accessories.

Redi Go is the cheapest and mileage car of its company. Regarding the mileage of which the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 3.83 lakh which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakh in the top model.

Datsun Go: A discount of 20 thousand rupees is being given by the company on Datsun Go. Along with this there are also offers of exchange bonus, corporate discounts and free accessories.

Datsun Go is the company’s second car which is a premium hatchback. Regarding its mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.59 kmpl. The starting price of the car is Rs 4.02 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.51 lakh in the top model.

Datsun GO Plus: On Datsun Go Plus, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with exchange bonus, corporate discount offer which goes up to Rs 40,000.

Datsun GO Plus is the company’s cheapest 7 seater car which has been launched with premium features. Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.02 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 4.25 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.99 lakh in the top model.

If you want to buy these cars, then for this you can go to the official website of the company or your nearest dealership and get the complete details of these cars and the offers available on them.