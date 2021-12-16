Datsun is offering attractive discounts on these low budget cars, know how much will be the savings on which car here

The company is offering attractive discounts on these budget cars with long mileage and premium features, read the full details of the entire offer.

The ongoing festive season in the country’s auto sector is over, after which all automakers have started year end discounts.

After companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Honda and Renault, the name of Datsun has also been added to the discounts being given in the last month of the year.

The company is offering up to Rs 40,000 off on all three flagship cars and other benefits which include cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount and other benefits.

The period of this discount issued by Datsun has been kept as December 31, 2021, but the company will continue this discount till its stock is cleared, according to which the date of this offer can be extended.

If you also want to buy a good and features car in a low budget, then know here how much discount is being available on which car of Datsun.

Datsun Redi-GO: Datsun Redi Go is the cheapest and mileage hatchback car of its company, on which the company is giving a discount of up to 40 thousand rupees.

Cashback of Rs 20,000 is being given in the discount available on Datsun redi GO with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate bonus of Rs 5 thousand, the starting price of Datsun redi GO is Rs 3.98 lakh, which is its top Going to the variant, it becomes Rs 4.96 lakh.

Datsun GO: Datsun Go is a premium hatchback of its company which is considered to be quite affordable in this segment, the company is offering a discount of 40 thousand rupees on Datsun Go, which includes a cash discount of 20 thousand rupees.

Apart from this cash discount, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, which on adding up makes this discount Rs 40,000.

The starting price of Datsun GO starts at Rs 4.02 lakhs, which goes up to Rs 6.51 lakhs on the top model.

Datsun Go Plus: Apart from its company, Datsun Go Plus is the cheapest 7 seater MPV in this country, on which the company is giving a discount of 40 thousand rupees.

Discounts on Datsun Go Plus include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The starting price of Datsun Go Plus is Rs 4.26 lakh, up to Rs 7 lakh on the top model. It becomes