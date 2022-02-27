Datsun Redi Go can be bought in a budget of 2 lakhs, will get finance and guarantee, warranty plan

Datsun Redi Go can be yours for less than half the price, know the offers available on this car and full details of the car.

The number of such cars in the car sector is very high, which are easily available in a low budget and are also good in terms of mileage and features, in these low budget cars today we are talking about Datsun redi go car Which is counted among the best selling cars of its company.

The starting price of Datsun redi GO is Rs 3.83 lakhs, which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakhs when going to the top variant but you can buy this car for less than half the price through the offers mentioned here.

But before knowing the complete details of those offers, you should know the complete details of the engine, features and specifications of this Datsun redi GO.

Talking about the engine and power of Datsun Redi GO, it has a 999 cc engine which is a 1.0 liter petrol engine that generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. .

Talking about the features of the car, features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, power windows, power steering, ABS, EBD have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Datsun redi GO car gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Datsun redi GO, you know the complete details of all the offers available on this car in which you can buy this car within half the price.

The DROOM website has posted the 2016 model of this Datsun redi GO for sale with a price tag of Rs 2,06,850 along with a finance plan.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the 2016 model of Datsun redi GO for sale at a price of Rs 2,09,000. Will give benefits like transfer and free insurance.

The CARWALE website has posted the 2018 model of this Datsun redi GO for sale with a price tag of Rs.2.65 Lakh with which to get finance.