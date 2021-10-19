Daughter did love marriage against father’s wish, man burnt alive seven family members

Police officer Abdul Majeed told Reuters that “the love marriage against the father’s wishes had created tension between the two families. That is why Manzoor Hussain carried out this incident.

A horrific case related to honor killing has come to light in Pakistan. In Pakistan, a man allegedly burnt alive seven members of his family, including his two daughters and four grandchildren. The accused’s name is Manzoor Hussain and he is a resident of Muzaffargarh district of Punjab province of Pakistan.

Seven killed in arson: It is worth mentioning that a woman had married against his wishes at Manzoor’s house. Due to which he set seven people of his own family on fire. His daughters Fauzia, Bibi and Khurshid were living with their families in Manzoor’s house. In this incident, 7 including Bibi, her newborn son and four minor children died due to burning in the fire.

Saw Manzoor and his son running away from home: Bibi’s husband Mehboob Ahmed, who survived the arson, has lodged a police complaint against his father-in-law Manzoor Hussain and his son Sabir Hussain. In the information given to the police, Mehboob told that, I was in Multan Gaya for business. When he returned, he saw that flames were coming out of the house. From there I saw two men, Manzoor Hussain and his son Sabir Hussain, running.

Let us inform that on the basis of the complaint in this case, the police has started searching for both the accused. Police officer Abdul Majeed told Reuters that there was a rivalry between the two families due to a love marriage, due to which this incident has been carried out.

Was not happy with love marriage In the statement given to the police, Mehboob Ahmed said that he and Bibi had a love marriage in 2020. Manzoor Hussain was very angry about this. He did not like this marriage. In such a situation, he put seven members to death. Let us tell you that according to Human Rights Watch, about 1000 cases of honor killings are registered in Pakistan every year.