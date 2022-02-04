Daughter of imprisoned Uyghur scholar concerned China using Olympics as a propaganda tool



A Uyghur refugee and human rights lawyer says he is concerned that Beijing will benefit from the credibility of the 2022 Winter Olympics communist regime.

“I know the Chinese government wants zero discussion on human rights during the Olympics,” Juar Ilham told Gadget Clock.

The Games kicked off in Beijing on Friday morning, the first time China has hosted the Winter Olympics. The Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games in December for human rights violations against the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region.

“I fear that the Chinese government will use the Olympics as a propaganda tool,” Ilham said. “It’s very worrying.”

“I’m afraid the Olympics will be another tool for the Chinese government to use to justify their actions and to claim that people are living in a truly happy place and that they are financially stable and that there are no human rights violations.” .

Discussing the boycott, White House Press Secretary Zhen Saki called the Chinese government’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity against Xinjiang and other human rights violations.”

“The US diplomatic or official representation will consider these games as business as usual [China’s] “There are serious human rights violations and atrocities in Xinjiang,” Saki said. “And we can’t do that.”

Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom have joined the US diplomatic boycott in protest of human rights abuses. Athletes from those countries will still take part.

“Hopefully these diplomatic boycotts will give a dozen more athletes the courage to speak out about this abuse and call on corporate sponsors to engage in forced labor in Uyghur,” Ilham told Gadget Clock.

Still, he worries China will benefit.

“Through the 2008 Olympics, the Chinese government brought a lot of business opportunities and showed the world that China is indeed a beautiful place to live, “Ilham told Gadget Clock.

Advocate’s father, Ilham Tohti, was a Uyghur scholar who was dedicated to bridging the gap between the Uyghur people and the Han Chinese. Authorities arrested Tohti at Beijing Airport in 2013 because the father and daughter tried to go to Indiana University so Tohti could pursue a fellowship.

That inspiration was the last time he saw his father.

“Since I was a teenager, I have not emerged as a threat to the Chinese government,” he told Gadget Clock. “They let me go, and that was my last farewell to my father.”

Ilham flew to the United States and has not been able to return to his home in China since.

Tohti was sentenced to life in prison the following year on charges of “separatism” for writing to promote peace between Uyghurs and Han Chinese.

“The Chinese government claims that my father is a separatist, someone who supports violence and someone who encourages extremism, but these are completely baseless allegations,” Ilham said.

No one in her family has seen her father since 2017.

“We don’t know if he has been transferred to another prison or camp or if he is alive,” Ilham said.

Her cousin was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a photo of Tohti.

“The Uyghurs have been oppressed for decades,” Ilham said. “It’s nothing new to us.”

“I grew up in a system that doesn’t give freedom of speech, freedom of the press,” he continued, “all censorship and surveillance.”

“We grew up in it, we’re used to it,” Ilham told Gadget Clock. “But the level of surveillance and repression is increasing year by year and day by day.”