Daughter of Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., attacks Putin with Instagram message



Will Vladimir Putin hunt down the daughter of a Russian oligarch, the owner of Chelsea FC, for his crazy Chechen heinmen posting on Instagram story on Friday?

Sophia Abramovich, the daughter of billionaire Roman Abramovich, with a net worth of 13 13 billion, posted an anti-Putin message on Instagram on Friday morning saying that “Putin wants a war with Ukraine.”

“The biggest and most successful lie in the Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians have sided with Putin,” the message continues.

This is a bold message for 27-year-old Sophia, whose father was named by the British Parliament this week as one of 35 oligarchs who are supporting Putin’s “kleptocracy”. His father bought Chelsea FC for 23 233 million in 2003 and has been “effectively barred” from living in Britain because of his relationship with Putin.

For Sophia, this is perhaps a strange twist, biting the hand that feeds on a luxurious lifestyle that includes horses, private jets for outdoor vacations, including the Governor six days ago, St. Barthelemy, Fancy Estate and a life that some special people have had. Show live.

The British say his father made his fortune illegally.

“I have received from the Home Office a leaked document from 2019 relating to Mr Abramovich: as part of the HMG. [Her Majesty’s government] Abramovich is interested in HMG because of Russia’s strategy to target illegal financing and harmful activities, its links to the Russian state, and its public relations with corrupt activities and practices, “said Chris Bryant, a Member of Parliament this week.

And now we are running his social media face against Sophia Putin, a man who is instructing Ukrainian troops and targets to fire rockets at 500 different directions.

Talk about rubbing salt in my wounds – d’oh!

Would Putin order an oligarch’s daughter to strike a blow to break his ball? Will Putin’s accomplices put a handkerchief over Sophia’s face and cover her with a meme? The New York Times thinks this is a long way off from thinking about Putin’s assassination in 2016.

“Other countries, especially Israel and the United States, pursue targeted killings, but only in the context of a strict counter-terrorism. The killings were carried out outside Russia. Legal approval by the country’s parliament in 2006, “the Times wrote.

Just saying, Sophia.