Sports

Daughter of Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., attacks Putin with Instagram message

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Daughter of Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., attacks Putin with Instagram message
Written by admin
Daughter of Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., attacks Putin with Instagram message

Daughter of Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., attacks Putin with Instagram message

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Will Vladimir Putin hunt down the daughter of a Russian oligarch, the owner of Chelsea FC, for his crazy Chechen heinmen posting on Instagram story on Friday?

Sophia Abramovich, the daughter of billionaire Roman Abramovich, with a net worth of 13 13 billion, posted an anti-Putin message on Instagram on Friday morning saying that “Putin wants a war with Ukraine.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“The biggest and most successful lie in the Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians have sided with Putin,” the message continues.

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC, celebrates his Champions League victory after the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC, celebrates his Champions League victory after the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.
(Photo by Alex Capros – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images)

This is a bold message for 27-year-old Sophia, whose father was named by the British Parliament this week as one of 35 oligarchs who are supporting Putin’s “kleptocracy”. His father bought Chelsea FC for 23 233 million in 2003 and has been “effectively barred” from living in Britain because of his relationship with Putin.

For Sophia, this is perhaps a strange twist, biting the hand that feeds on a luxurious lifestyle that includes horses, private jets for outdoor vacations, including the Governor six days ago, St. Barthelemy, Fancy Estate and a life that some special people have had. Show live.

READ Also  RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021: KKR beat RCB by 4 wickets, Virat Kohli's dream of winning IPL as captain remained incomplete

The British say his father made his fortune illegally.

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, has made waves with fans following the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC in Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, has made waves with fans following the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC in Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.
(Photo by Alex Livesy – Danhouse / Getty Images)

“I have received from the Home Office a leaked document from 2019 relating to Mr Abramovich: as part of the HMG. [Her Majesty’s government] Abramovich is interested in HMG because of Russia’s strategy to target illegal financing and harmful activities, its links to the Russian state, and its public relations with corrupt activities and practices, “said Chris Bryant, a Member of Parliament this week.

And now we are running his social media face against Sophia Putin, a man who is instructing Ukrainian troops and targets to fire rockets at 500 different directions.

Talk about rubbing salt in my wounds – d’oh!

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich celebrates with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory in the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 final between Chelsea and Palmeiras on February 12, 2022 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich celebrates with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team’s victory in the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 final between Chelsea and Palmeiras on February 12, 2022 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
(Photo by Michael Reagan – via FIFA / FIFA Getty Images)

Would Putin order an oligarch’s daughter to strike a blow to break his ball? Will Putin’s accomplices put a handkerchief over Sophia’s face and cover her with a meme? The New York Times thinks this is a long way off from thinking about Putin’s assassination in 2016.

“Other countries, especially Israel and the United States, pursue targeted killings, but only in the context of a strict counter-terrorism. The killings were carried out outside Russia. Legal approval by the country’s parliament in 2006, “the Times wrote.

READ Also  LaLiga bigger than Messi – Forlan

Just saying, Sophia.

#Daughter #Russian #oligarch #owns #Chelsea #attacks #Putin #Instagram #message

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment