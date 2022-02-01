Dave Matthews Band Returning to SPAC in July



FILE – This May 4, 2019 file photo shows Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The Dave Matthews Band are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dave Matthews Band will be returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for two nights this summer. On July 8 and July 9, at 7:30 p.m., the Dave Matthews Band will be performing at SPAC.

Presale online tickets will be available to everyone at the DMB warehouse website on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, February 22, at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, February 24, at 10:00 p.m.

An optional donation of $2 per ticket will be available at purchase to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign. A major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world.

Over the past two years, Dave Matthews Band has planted over 2 million trees through its partnership with the Nature Conservancy. The band has committed to helping plant an additional one million trees in 2022.