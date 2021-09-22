David Alan Grier on Navigating the Art World as a Black Collector

5. Conversation with his late father My father was the smartest person I knew – he went to college at age 16, then went to medical school and became a psychiatrist. It’s been six years since he was dead, and I miss being able to use him as an intellectual and spiritual sounding board. I find myself talking, or questioning, trying to talk to my brother about what my dad might have thought about this or that. I wish I could still get on the phone and talk to her, or just call me up and say “Can we vent? Can I brag?” Not that we had such a good relationship when I was young, but when he grew up we had this relationship. That’s how life goes.

6. Being a Tourist in New York City I was living in an apartment in Times Square when I was doing “A Soldier’s Play,” and I can’t imagine how I would have lived if I had lived in Manhattan during the pandemic. But I’m waiting for Tony to come back. I love walking around Central Park, going downtown and doing some shopping, getting dressed and getting some fancy food. I really love the Armory Art Show and wish I was there for that. It’s all the super-touristy things I’m missing.

7. Slow and Less Sunday Meal As long as I’m working here, I’m alone, but still, on Sundays, it’s in my veins to keep a pot, slow and slow. I make a seafood soup or stew, or chicken soup from scratch – it takes all day, just kind of rumble on the stove. Fills the house with that fragrance like, Oh dear. My nephew, when he was really little, came to my house for Christmas and I remember waking up early in the morning and saying, “Uncle Dave, your house stinks Good” [Laughs] If I were at home, it would be short ribs, or oxtail and cheesy polenta, anything that takes all day.

8. CL Franklin’s Sermons When Aretha Franklin came to visit me on Broadway on “Porgy and Bess,” I remember telling her I’d listen to her father’s sermons in the 1950s. The cadence and cadence of a black preacher is in my bones, it is in my soul – I love it all. It’s just like being in church. He goes first to announcements, such as “we need this; we need this” or “we’re trying to raise more money here and there.” Then comes the discourse, the religious part. And he’d end with a story—usually a biblical story—that was completely fabricated and choreographed, so by the time he left the pulpit, it was a rock concert.

9. Stetson Silverbelly Open Road Cowboy Hat That’s my favorite hat, man! The outline of this hat is of an old white man from the South in the 1960s. I never thought I’d wear it, but I love it. It’s a white, almost bone color because there’s no dye – they don’t treat the felt or the fur, so it really shows through its wear, all the blemishes and sweat marks. I wear it as much as I can, and it’s broken enough now that it feels like an old pair of shoes.

10. Collection of Black Artists I have been collecting for over 20 years now. I really wanted to collect because I didn’t think I was capable—even walking into a gallery and saying, “I’m interested in that painting.” It’s as if the art world does everything it can to expel you.

I started collecting vintage movie posters of all-black cast films, and from there I slowly moved on to the arts – mostly emerging and midcareer Black American artists. They were artists I could afford, and they were artists who represented and were painting the world I just lived in. I love finding new young artists. I have been collecting Walter Price for the past two years. When I saw his images, I immediately fell in love with him – the raw figures, his use of color. Usually, I buy a few pieces, and then that person gets hot and famous, and I can’t buy them anymore.