BERLIN — David Dushman, who as a soldier for the Soviet Union drove his tank by way of the electrical fence surrounding the Nazi dying camp at Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945, and is believed to have been the final surviving liberator of the camp, died in Munich on Saturday. He was 98.

His dying was confirmed in an announcement on Sunday by the Munich Jewish group group. No trigger was given.

“Each witness to historical past who leaves us is a loss, however parting with David Dushman is especially painful,” Charlotte Knobloch, president of the group, stated within the assertion.

Mr. Dushman was a 21-year-old Pink Military soldier when he drove his T-34 into the excessive, electrical barbed-wire fence surrounding the Auschwitz dying camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.