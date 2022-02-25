David Duval to make third PGA Tour Champions start in Tucson



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The second chapter of David Duval’s career has been a slow roll.

Entering the start of his third PGA Tour Championship, Duval is still regularly trying to figure out the rhythm of competitive golf. Not surprisingly, he hasn’t played the entire schedule for almost a decade.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s getting rid of rust more than anything, rediscovering its routines, budgeting your time because naturally there’s something to be found in this stream of how to do what you need to do in a day,” says Duval.

Duval is at least in a familiar place, even if he doesn’t remember everything about the course perfectly.

The third stop of the Collegard Classic, season-wide Charles Schwab Cup at Tactical Tucson National, where Duval won one of his four PGA Tour wins in 1998. Duval made 62 shots in the second round, creating a seven-shot lead, and Justin Leonard won four with a long birdie at No. 18 after tracking him through four holes.

“I don’t remember the last time I was here, but I went around the golf course to look at it again and think about some of the shots that hit me in the 90’s and the staff years,” he said. By. “

Duval had one of 13 wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2001 British Open, before the injury derailed his career. The former World No. 1 has played just a few tournaments since starting 15 in 2013-14, shifting his focus to broadcasting.

With his 50th birthday in November, Duval started competing itch again.

He plans to play a full PGA Tour champions schedule and is shutting down his TV work to see how he stacks up with a crowd of over 50. Duval even had to tie 34 rounds at the season opener last month through three rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Championships in Hawaii and tied for the 68th at the Florida Chub Classic last week.

“They didn’t go the way I thought or wanted them to, but at the same time I’m trying to be patient with myself because I haven’t really done it in a while,” he said.

Duval’s third start will be against a deep field that includes 2021 Colorado Classic champion Kevin Sutherland, ruling Shoaib Cup champion Bernhard Langer, Arnie Ellis, Mike Weir and Jim Furik.

Langer is still a man to beat at 64 years old.

The two-time Masters champion fought back with a bulky back to win his sixth Shoaib Cup season series title in Phoenix last year and last week became the oldest winner in the history of the PGA Tour Champions at the Chub Classic. Langer pulled on a win for the 16th consecutive season on the Tiburan Golf Club’s Black Course and two wins over Hell Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions Record 45.

“Whenever I do something, I want to do it well. I want to do it to the best of my ability,” Langer said. “When the day comes and I just disappear here, to go home and play with my grandchildren and kids, that’s great too.”

Langer is setting the standard because he continues to win at an age when most players are moving forward.

Duval, his 14-year-old junior, is taking the first few steps to see if he can follow the same path.