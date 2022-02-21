David Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1



David Pasternak had two goals and one assist and the Boston Bruins beat Western Conference-led Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday.

Patrice Bergeron, Jake Dibrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, winning two in a row. Jeremy Swaiman made 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists.

It was a makeup for their December 23 matchup that was postponed due to a league-wide COVID-19 case.

Pasternak, who came out of a four-game scoring recession with a game-winning overtime goal to take Boston ahead of Saturday’s loss to Ottawa on Saturday, has now led the team to 27 goals this season.

Nathan McKinnon scored the only goal for Colorado, breaking his two-game winning streak. Darcy Quamper finished with 40 saves.

Boston were 21-9 on goal at the start of the season, but needed a little luck to get ahead early in the 1-0.

Charlie McAvoy snatched the puck from Avs star defender Cal Maker along the Colorado Zone board and flipped it over the slot. The pass went between Bergeren and Samuel Girard and went to a cutting Pasternak, who snatched his snap shot to Kumper when time was 2:30.

The Bruins pushed it to 2-0 with 11:59 seconds left in 11:59 seconds when he collected a pass from Bergeron Hall, saved his initial shot by Kumper, then extended his stick to flip over his own rebound. This was Bergeron’s 13th goal of the season.

Colorado finally got on board through the power play. Taking advantage of The Avalanche, McKinnon, with the help of Miko Rantanen and Makar, bypasses Swaiman and slaps him on the roof of the net.

But the Bruins responded quickly, scoring two goals in the next 2:44.

First, a slap through the traffic from the top of the Pasternak slot makes it 3-1.

Just a minute later, Dibrusk was the trailer following the Bruins takeaway and Curtis was the recipient of a pass in front of the net from Lazarus. Dibrusk’s first wrist shot was blocked, but he twisted the rebound, sidelining Quamper for the second goal in two games.

Comments: Pasternak has scored 19 goals in the last 22 matches. সোমবার The Bruins had a final game on Monday before being eligible to return from a six-game suspension for punching Tristan Jerry of Pittsburgh.

Colorado visits Detroit on Wednesday.

Boston visited Seattle on Thursday on the first six streets.