David Perron’s hat trick helps Blues beat Wild, seize home ice



David Perron was quarantined in his basement last year after hearing his kids run upstairs and seeing the St. Louis Blues knocked out of the first round.

The 15-year-old experienced right-winger has certainly shown his appreciation for returning to the playoffs.

Perron had a hat-trick and helped the Blues to a 1-0 lead in their first-round series game 1 with a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday night, a year after COVID-19 kept him out of the post-season.

“It’s a long way off,” said Peron, who is in his third term with St. Louis and posted the 14th three-goal game in franchise history. “I’m very proud of the blue note.”

Ryan O’Reilly had one goal and one assist, Torrey Krug added three assists and saved 37 for a shutout in his post-season debut for Villa Huso Blues, who took home-ice advantage from a wild team as they made their way. In recent years.

Blocking 17 shots, blocking the passing lane and dominating both special teams, the confident Blues quickly calmed the Xcel Energy Center with a 2-0 first-period lead and never let the crowd go – pushing the Wild so hard to play in front of the postseason. To get started – Become a factor.

“It’s part of the game and it’s important, but we’ve had a good road team here for some time,” said Blues coach Craig Berbe.

Especially in the power play, he has led the league with a scoring rate of 29.4% in 41 road games this season. Perron scored in each of the first two power plays for the Blues, who scored 6 for 6 in the penalty shootout.

It was the biggest source of frustration for Wilde on a night characterized by up-close misfire and a clogged post. They had a 55-28 edge in the Blues in the first two shots, but 14 of them went out of the net.

Wild coach Dean Evanson said: “From an eye-to-eye point of view, we were pretty good.” “We had a pretty good chance, and we couldn’t give much to the other end. It would give us a lot of positivity to move forward.”

Game 2 is here Wednesday night, before the series moves south to St. Louis.

Mark-Andre Fully agreed to the goal for Wild Over All-Star Cam Talbot, who went 13-0-3 in his last 16 starts. Fleury, the reigning Virginia Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, was acquired in a trade with Chicago on March 21.

Wilde insisted there was no bad decision to make and that both goals would be needed throughout the season, but it could be a short run if they did not get their special team on track. Despite a power play at No. 18 in the NHL and a penalty kill at No. 25 in the league, The Wild set a franchise record for wins (53) and points (113), leaving the Blues behind for second place in the Central Division.

Flurry got off to a strong start with a pad save from Ivan Barbashev’s penalty shot, but in less than three minutes Peron put the Blues on board. After Braden Shane Wild defender Matt Dumba was checked in the head and knocked out, Jordan Greenway was called up for raffling to give the Blues their first power play. Peron scored on the rebound, just before the end of the extra-scatter time when his stick was attached to the puck and he threw his body forward to land on his knees.

Fleury 27 shots off.

Hussein was selected over Jordan Binnington, who led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup title.

“It’s really nice to play in the first play-off,” Huso said. “We were ready right now.”

There’s plenty of time on Peron’s ice when the moments are coming to the most exciting, 92 career playoff game series. None of that happened last year, though, as he had to deal with the virus when he was swept away by the Blues Colorado.

“The worst part is not being part of the team, helping as much as you can,” Peron said. “I was literally going crazy.”

Peron is back in a big way against his friend – and teammate Quebecois – Flurry, who played with him in the Vegas team that reached the Stanley Cup final in 2018 and with Pittsburgh in 2015.

“We know each other very well. He’s a good shooter. He’s always a threat around the net, I know,” Flurry said. “It looks like every puck in the power play ended up on his stick.”

Blues defender Marco Scandella (Lower Body) was ruled out of their second to last regular season game due to injury. Nico Mikola took place in the third pair. … Defender Alex Goligowski was the most notable healthy scratch for the Wild. … Wild had the last home-ice advantage for the playoffs in 2017, the Blues won the first two games in Minnesota and occupied the series in five games.