Sports

David Stern launches game-changing WNBA in 1997

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
David Stern launches game-changing WNBA in 1997
Written by admin
David Stern launches game-changing WNBA in 1997

David Stern launches game-changing WNBA in 1997

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

With the development of the NBA in the 1990s and women’s sports heading after the 1996 Olympics, Commissioner David Stern felt it was time to start a professional women’s basketball league.

To make it a success, Stern has linked it to the NBA – starting with the name.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It was a deliberate decision to call it WNBA to bring the original brand to the league’s name,” said former league president Val Ackerman, who was part of the team that helped find the WNBA. “It was a risk that if things didn’t work out it could be a hit, but it was a way to tell the world that the NBA is a part of it.”

It worked. As the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary season, as the fight for gender equity continues across the globe, 26 years after its launch, the WNBA is one of the longest running professional women’s sports leagues.

Only Stern did not want to capitalize on women’s sports.

Another women’s professional basketball league – ABL – also started at that time. But with Stern’s determination to show the world that the WNBA was a “major league effort like the NBA”, there was no match outside the ABL court.

File - Lisa Leslie of the Los Angeles Sparks, left, and Rebecca Lobo of New York Liberty are fighting for rebound positions in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. The NBA has recognized the popularity of women's play with the league's board Governors are approving plans to launch a new Pro Basketball League in the summer of 1997.

File – Lisa Leslie of the Los Angeles Sparks, left, and Rebecca Lobo of New York Liberty are fighting for rebound positions in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. The NBA has recognized the popularity of women’s play with league boards Governors are approving plans to launch a new Pro Basketball League in the summer of 1997.
(AP Photo / Kevark Zanzibar, file)

READ Also  90min's Definitive European Player Power Rankings 2020/21: Week 10

“It sounds big now and it was big then,” Ackerman said. “Considering what was going on with the NBA at the time. Honestly, it was a very exciting time to be part of the league. Each arrow was pointing upwards in the late 80’s, mid-90’s. Due business started.

“Interest in the league grew with rivals and star players, and the WNBA was another significant development that marked not only a historic step for the NBA, but also a milestone in the game of basketball.”

WNBA Commissioner Kathy Engelbert still receives “a lot of support from the NBA” and understands the value of the relationship.

“I have no doubt that because of the NBA support we have the longest running women’s league in the sport,” Engelbert said.

In the late 1990s, Ackerman thought Stern’s two subcommittees were upstart league reviews. One for the WNBA and the other now for the NBA’s G League ৷ He wanted to launch both at the same time, but chose WNBA to go first.

“In the tide of what’s happening elsewhere in women’s basketball with women’s college basketball, Stern has decided to join the national team,” Ackerman said. “We gave our wagon to the national team in 1995-97.”

With the WNBA team playing in the NBA arena with television deals and sponsors, ABL was out of business for two years.

There were a few women’s basketball leagues before the WNBA, but they all failed. The plan was to play WNBA games in the summer when the stadiums wanted to meet dates. The deadline also avoids the college basketball season and allows players to compete abroad in the winter.

READ Also  Major League Soccer and Liga MX Two Stage North American Tournament

Ackerman said “cause marketing” has been a priority for the league since its inception.

“It was about women and empowerment,” she said. “Supporting health initiatives, breast cancer research, fitness. Jumping on everything from the beginning. We didn’t have any social media.”

But because marketing can only take so far at WNBA; The drama was his staying power. On-court products have been much better. As a result, there is a platform for players to resolve issues outside the court, including issues of social and political concern.

“I think we all knew about the position of Maya Moore and her criminal justice reform, but people didn’t know much about WNBA’s 144 broad players,” Engelbert said. “One of the good things about getting out of the epidemic is that it really puts players on the map around the impact of not only social justice, but also the things they wanted to support for the right to vote.”

Ackerman said Stern was an avid supporter of the league until his death two years ago. He shared an email with The Associated Press a few months before he died in 2020, which he included in his compliment at his funeral.

“Every women’s league has gone out of business at least once, but the WNBA still gives collegiate players reason to continue to improve,” Stern wrote. “Demonstrating that the lessons of sacrifice, discipline, physical conditioning and teamwork are not just for boys that give voice to the idea that competition can help aspiring female executives as well as their male counterparts.”

READ Also  BCCI coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli are not happy about attending a public event in London

He summed up WNBA’s impact when he closed with:

“Times have changed, and it is now in a position to benefit greatly from the recognition of its features and importance. Especially by the corporate world and its fans.”

#David #Stern #launches #gamechanging #WNBA

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment