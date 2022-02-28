David Stern launches game-changing WNBA in 1997



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

With the development of the NBA in the 1990s and women’s sports heading after the 1996 Olympics, Commissioner David Stern felt it was time to start a professional women’s basketball league.

To make it a success, Stern has linked it to the NBA – starting with the name.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It was a deliberate decision to call it WNBA to bring the original brand to the league’s name,” said former league president Val Ackerman, who was part of the team that helped find the WNBA. “It was a risk that if things didn’t work out it could be a hit, but it was a way to tell the world that the NBA is a part of it.”

It worked. As the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary season, as the fight for gender equity continues across the globe, 26 years after its launch, the WNBA is one of the longest running professional women’s sports leagues.

Only Stern did not want to capitalize on women’s sports.

Another women’s professional basketball league – ABL – also started at that time. But with Stern’s determination to show the world that the WNBA was a “major league effort like the NBA”, there was no match outside the ABL court.

“It sounds big now and it was big then,” Ackerman said. “Considering what was going on with the NBA at the time. Honestly, it was a very exciting time to be part of the league. Each arrow was pointing upwards in the late 80’s, mid-90’s. Due business started.

“Interest in the league grew with rivals and star players, and the WNBA was another significant development that marked not only a historic step for the NBA, but also a milestone in the game of basketball.”

WNBA Commissioner Kathy Engelbert still receives “a lot of support from the NBA” and understands the value of the relationship.

“I have no doubt that because of the NBA support we have the longest running women’s league in the sport,” Engelbert said.

In the late 1990s, Ackerman thought Stern’s two subcommittees were upstart league reviews. One for the WNBA and the other now for the NBA’s G League ৷ He wanted to launch both at the same time, but chose WNBA to go first.

“In the tide of what’s happening elsewhere in women’s basketball with women’s college basketball, Stern has decided to join the national team,” Ackerman said. “We gave our wagon to the national team in 1995-97.”

With the WNBA team playing in the NBA arena with television deals and sponsors, ABL was out of business for two years.

There were a few women’s basketball leagues before the WNBA, but they all failed. The plan was to play WNBA games in the summer when the stadiums wanted to meet dates. The deadline also avoids the college basketball season and allows players to compete abroad in the winter.

Ackerman said “cause marketing” has been a priority for the league since its inception.

“It was about women and empowerment,” she said. “Supporting health initiatives, breast cancer research, fitness. Jumping on everything from the beginning. We didn’t have any social media.”

But because marketing can only take so far at WNBA; The drama was his staying power. On-court products have been much better. As a result, there is a platform for players to resolve issues outside the court, including issues of social and political concern.

“I think we all knew about the position of Maya Moore and her criminal justice reform, but people didn’t know much about WNBA’s 144 broad players,” Engelbert said. “One of the good things about getting out of the epidemic is that it really puts players on the map around the impact of not only social justice, but also the things they wanted to support for the right to vote.”

Ackerman said Stern was an avid supporter of the league until his death two years ago. He shared an email with The Associated Press a few months before he died in 2020, which he included in his compliment at his funeral.

“Every women’s league has gone out of business at least once, but the WNBA still gives collegiate players reason to continue to improve,” Stern wrote. “Demonstrating that the lessons of sacrifice, discipline, physical conditioning and teamwork are not just for boys that give voice to the idea that competition can help aspiring female executives as well as their male counterparts.”

He summed up WNBA’s impact when he closed with:

“Times have changed, and it is now in a position to benefit greatly from the recognition of its features and importance. Especially by the corporate world and its fans.”