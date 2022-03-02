David Warner and Dwayne Bravo dance to the tunes of Bachchan Pandey’s ‘Maar Khaega’! David Warner and Dwayne Bravo dance to the tunes of Bachchan Pandey’s ‘Maar Khaega’!

News oi-Salman Khan

The first song ‘Maar Khayega’ to launch from Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited action-comedy, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is not only ruling the air but is also setting trends on national and international level personalities. The song depicts the fiery, fearsome and fast-paced personality of the film Deadly Yet likable gangster Bachchan Pandey aka Akshay Kumar as the protagonist.

Akshay Kumar’s hook step in the song has not only made the Bollywood industry go crazy, but international cricketers including David Warner and Dwayne Bravo are also dancing to the tune of the song while crossing geographical boundaries.

This wide spread proves how T-Series tunes are attracting not only the Indian audience but the international at large. Directed by Farhad Samji,

‘Bachchan Pandey’ features a talented ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022! Let us tell you that David Warner often explodes on social media. He is famous for his video reels.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 17:32 [IST]