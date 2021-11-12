David Warner hit 6 on double bounce ball Gautam Gambhir slams him Tweet shameful Ravichandran Ashwin speaks off of Australian legend Watch Video

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir is very angry with Australia’s opener David Warner. He has termed Warner’s six during the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which hit a six off Mohammad Hafeez’s double bounce ball, against the spirit of the game.

Gautam described such an act as shameful, but Peter Lalor, the chief cricket writer of theaustralian.com.au, found it exasperating for him to do so. However, Ravichandran Ashwin gave him such an answer that he remained unanswered. Mohammad Hafeez came to bowl the 8th over during the Australian innings at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 11.

The very first ball of the over slipped from his hand and was seen going outside the crease after hitting twice. Warner senses the ball line. He went ahead towards the leg-stump and brought the ball straight across the boundary line. Now a controversy has arisen over his shot. Not only Gautam Gambhir, many people on social media also called this shot of David Warner against the spirit of the game.

Gautam Gambhir made a tweet tagging Ravichandran Ashwin. In the tweet, he termed this act of Warner as shameful. As per ICC rules, the umpire declared it a no-ball. This meant that 7 runs were added to Australia’s account without losing a single ball. Warner was absolutely free to do so within his jurisdiction, but perhaps not in the spirit of the game.

Gambhir also tweeted a screenshot of this shot of Warner. He wrote, ‘What a poor display of sportsmanship by Warner! Shameful, what does Ravichandran Ashwin say?’ Earlier, during a commentary on Star Sports, Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting had slammed all those who had called Ravichandran Ashwin’s Mankading against the spirit of the game.

Gambhir said, ‘Shane Warne comments in every way. Tweet about everything. Ricky Ponting’s spirit of the game (sportsmanship) talks big. Now what will they say about this? When Ashwin gets Mankading out, there are huge comments coming, so what would Shane Warne want to say to David Warner today, because it is very easy for others to speak. It is very difficult to speak for our players.

On Gautam Gambhir’s tweet, Peter Lalor wrote, ‘Gautam raised the wrong issue.’ To this Ashwin replied to him. Ashwin wrote, ‘He (Gambhir’s) has to say that if it is true then he was also right. If he was wrong then he is also wrong. Fair evaluation?’

Peter could not find any answer to Ashwin’s reasoning, but an Australian fan definitely jumped into this debate. @ImTylerGoldberg wrote, ‘Warner just played the ball that was in front of him – he did nothing wrong.’

To this Ashwin replied to @ImTylerGoldberg, ‘Absolutely it was an amazing shot from David Warner. Great shot.’ Ashwin indirectly proved with his answer that even his Mankading is not against the spirit of the game.