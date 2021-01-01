David Warner Khiladi 786: Watch the video David Warner swaps Akshay Kumar’s face in the movie ‘Khiladi 786’ ahead of IPL 2021 from the elevation sequence

Highlights David Warner will be seen playing in IPL 2021 next month

The second part of IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19

The first half of IPL 2021 was played in India

Australian cricket team’s explosive opener David Warner is very active on social media. Warner keeps sharing many funny videos and photos on his social media account, which fans love so much.

Before the second half of IPL 2021, Warner shared a video on his Instagram account. In the video, with the help of Warner Face app, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been replaced by his own face and Kumar has become a ‘real life player’. For this, Warner used the scene from the movie ‘Khiladi 786’.



Warner captioned the video, ‘Any ideas ???’ Fans have loved this video and are commenting differently in the comment box. One fan posted a laughing emoji and wrote, ‘Akshay Warner.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Yes, superstar David Kumar.’

Even before this, Warner kept entertaining his fans by making many funny videos. During the lockdown last year, he made one tickling video after another.

Warner had earlier posted a photo of himself with a photo of Akshay Kumar and asked fans who does the pose better, Akshay or himself. The pose in this photo is taken from Hera Ferry 2 movie.

Now Warner is eyeing IPL 2021 (IPL 2021 in UAE). The second part of IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19. Warner will be seen playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

