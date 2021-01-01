David Warner quarantine: Seeing husband Warner shadow batting in hotel room, wife Candice says – can’t wait now – watch video David Warner shadow batting for the second round of IPL 2021 during quarantine period

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner has reached the UAE in the second half of IPL 2021. The UAE leg of the IPL will start on September 19. Warner is currently spending time in quarantine.

Left-arm batsman Warner (Shadow Batting) shared a video on his official Instagram account on Saturday. The video shows Warner batting in the shadows in a hotel room. It clearly shows how strong he is to get on the field.



Candice Warner, the wife of the explosive opener, has also commented on her husband’s video. “I can’t wait to see you play for Sunrisers Hyderabad again,” Candice wrote in the comment box.

Warner is very active on social media. He keeps uploading videos and photos of himself and his family from time to time, which fans love.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to score only 2 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s performance in the first half of IPL 2021 was not special. SRH have scored just 2 points from 7 matches and are at the bottom of the table with 8 teams. This means he will have to win all the remaining matches to reach the play-offs.

Warner has scored 193 runs in 7 matches

Johnny Bairstow was the highest run scorer for Hyderabad in the first half. Bairstow has scored 248 runs in 7 matches. Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the leading bowler in bowling. Rashid has taken 10 wickets so far. The first part of IPL (IPL 2021) was not special for Warner. He failed to perform as expected. He has scored 193 runs in 7 matches.

The first match will be between Mumbai and Chennai on the 1st

The first half of IPL 2021 has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The first match of the second half will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) on September 1.