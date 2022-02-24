Entertainment

David Warner Rashmika Mandanna Dance Romance Video From Allu Arjun Pushpa Film Edited With Face Swapping

Pushpa Film, David Warner Rashmika Mandana Dance Video: The fever of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa film is still on Australian cricketer David Warner. He once again shared a video related to this film in which he himself is seen dancing and romancing with actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The color of the film Pushpa, which went on the Australian cricket team’s opener David Warner, has not yet descended. Warner is such a fan of Allu Arjun’s film that he has continuously appeared in many reels on his dialogues, dance steps since the release of this film. This time the Australian opener did face swapping and was seen dancing and romancing actress Rashmika Mandanna.

However, this video is edited and David Warner has used the face swapping app in it. Warner shared this video on his official Instagram account on Wednesday. In this video, Warner has edited his face in place of actor Allu Arjun in many different scenes of Pushpa Filma.

In the video shared by the Australian cricketer, Pushpa film actress Rashmika Mandanna is seen doing dance steps. Actually, his fellow actor in the film was Allu Arjun, but after the edit, Warner’s face is seen instead of his face. More than 3.3 million people have watched this video so far. Along with this, users are constantly commenting on this video.

Sharing this video, David Warner has also written Pushpa in the caption with the hashtag. Most of the people are having fun on this video of him and are posting laughing emojis. Many also jokingly said that this version of the Sami-Sami song is better and should be released. Along with this, many people are also advising Warner to do the film.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time that David Warner has posted a video related to Pushpa Movie. Within a few days of the film’s release, he shared his reel video on Pushpa’s famous dialogue, Pushpa, Pushparaj. After this he also put his video on the dance step of the song Srivalli.

Not only this, Warner also shared a video of his daughters dancing to the Sami-Sami song in Rashmika Mandanna’s style. Also, Warner always uses the face swapping app. Even before this, he has done this on the scenes of many famous films. Apart from Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore look, he has been seen in many actors.

David Warner has been bought by Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Earlier he was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad but after some controversy last season, the matter heated up and he was dropped from the team. After this, Warner was not even retained by the team and then Delhi added this quick opener with them.


